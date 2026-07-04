Reward Delivered: 'Sex and the City' Star’s Wife Becomes Highest-Paid Educrat in Zohran Mamdani’s DOE

Like the Commies before him, Zohran Mamdani is beginning to reward his high dollar supporters with big jobs in his administration. It didn't take him long.

Cynthia Nixon's wife gets $200k city gig after 'Sex and the City' star's Mamdani endorsement https://t.co/9LaHIQKGvQ pic.twitter.com/qtZVGdoIT2 — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2026

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The Mamdani patronage machine has hired the wife of lefty actress Cynthia Nixon as an educrat making $203,500 a year, The Post has learned. Christine Marinoni is working as the chief of mass engagement at the Family and Community Empowerment (FACE) office at the Department of Education, according to a well-placed DOE source. The DOE source said this was Mamdani’s reward to the former “Sex and the City” star after she endorsed him during the mayoral primary.

So, Cynthia Nixon, the actress from Sex and the City, hosted a huge fundraiser for Mamdani and as soon as he was elected, he gave her wife a job making 200k in the Department of Education. It must be mice.

The point of politics is to confiscate resources from enemies and give them to allies. https://t.co/XpMop4alN0 — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) July 4, 2026

Mamdani is a quick study.

BUT I THOUGHT DEMOCRATS HATED CORRUPTION https://t.co/pO3ZZQZnfF — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) July 4, 2026

They just pretend to.

Her “Wife” is Somehow Both the Ugliest Woman and Man at the Same Time… https://t.co/HCGpXJF2nB — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) July 4, 2026

They share the same barber.

I think it's called socialism corruption. https://t.co/GvH0Qlubof — Zionism is Delicious. (@RLalkin) July 4, 2026

Another DSA hire based on pay-to-play and not qualifications. Just what the DOE doesn’t need. https://t.co/VHBYG8JZb9 — Jean (@queens_parents) July 4, 2026

Expect there will be a whole lot more where that comes from.

Quid pro quo. Oh they’re ready to indoctrinate and brain wash these poor babies. https://t.co/qwkyZI3EJo — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 4, 2026

So that is how communism is supposed to work-just like pay to play https://t.co/ELgVB26uIF — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) July 4, 2026

Oh, this is just how communism works, alright. There is nothing new under the sun.

A $200k city job for Cynthia Nixon’s wife right after her Mamdani endorsement is the sort of insider perk that keeps NYC politics messy. It’s hard to blame people for thinking connections matter more than qualifications. https://t.co/OhWci3dKKP — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) July 4, 2026

It's not that people just 'think' that. It's very clearly how it is.

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Wife? Isn't that the fat kid from The Sandlot? https://t.co/n8ARmrBbfd — jackburton76 (@jackburton761) July 4, 2026

That's an easy mistake to make.

Corruption is the MO. It's everything they do. It can be small, it can be large, it doesn't matter. They have no souls, and they live their lives as empty shells with a smile on their face. https://t.co/Svt9S4QhSL — Per Namloes (@pnamloes) July 4, 2026

So, typical Commies.

You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours… https://t.co/Cnx2yFkN8j — Brattybratt (@brattybratt) July 4, 2026

That's a terrible visual.

Yes, this is how communism works everywhere in the world. https://t.co/gfAtYfQf3R — Tre Law (@TreLawsomeness) July 4, 2026

They've just imported the corruption into America.

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