VIP
Psychedelic Promo: 1976 Cartoon Celebrating the Bicentennial Feels Like an All-American Ac...
Cringe Over Country: MI Senate Hopeful El-Sayed’s July 4th Post Hijacked by Taylor...
Six Years a Citizen, Already Hates America: Mehdi Hasan's Independence Day Meltdown
'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY...
Is Joe Biden's Autopen Trying to Make a Joke With This July 4th...
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
VIP
Trump Said Communists in the U.S. Should Be Exiled and Fortunately They're Self-Identifyin...
Bill Clinton's America 250 Statement Tries Hard to Keep Up With Zohran Mamdani...
Ron DeSantis Has a Couple GREAT Questions After Zohran Mamdani's Airing of Grievances...
‘Independence Day 1776’: Revolutionary AI Short Reveals the ‘True Story’ of America’s Brea...
Barely Living Room: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America Flanked by a Joyless, Captured, Catato...
Ro Khanna Says Elizabeth Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax is the Ultra-Moral Way to Cancel...
Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for...
Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’...

Reward Delivered: 'Sex and the City' Star’s Wife Becomes Highest-Paid Educrat in Zohran Mamdani’s DOE

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Like the Commies before him, Zohran Mamdani is beginning to reward his high dollar supporters with big jobs in his administration. It didn't take him long.

Advertisement

The Mamdani patronage machine has hired the wife of lefty actress Cynthia Nixon as an educrat making $203,500 a year, The Post has learned.

Christine Marinoni is working as the chief of mass engagement at the Family and Community Empowerment (FACE) office at the Department of Education, according to a well-placed DOE source.

The DOE source said this was Mamdani’s reward to the former “Sex and the City” star after she endorsed him during the mayoral primary.

So, Cynthia Nixon, the actress from Sex and the City, hosted a huge fundraiser for Mamdani and as soon as he was elected, he gave her wife a job making 200k in the Department of Education. It must be mice. 

Mamdani is a quick study.

They just pretend to.

Recommended

'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY Is Buying It
Doug P.
Advertisement

They share the same barber.

Expect there will be a whole lot more where that comes from. 

Oh, this is just how communism works, alright. There is nothing new under the sun. 

It's not that people just 'think' that. It's very clearly how it is.

Advertisement

That's an easy mistake to make.

So, typical Commies.

That's a terrible visual.

They've just imported the corruption into America.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DOE EDUCATION CYNTHIA LUMMIS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY Is Buying It
Doug P.
Six Years a Citizen, Already Hates America: Mehdi Hasan's Independence Day Meltdown
justmindy
Cringe Over Country: MI Senate Hopeful El-Sayed’s July 4th Post Hijacked by Taylor Swift Wedding Vibes
justmindy
‘Independence Day 1776’: Revolutionary AI Short Reveals the ‘True Story’ of America’s Break From England
Warren Squire
Ron DeSantis Has a Couple GREAT Questions After Zohran Mamdani's Airing of Grievances About the US
Doug P.
Is Joe Biden's Autopen Trying to Make a Joke With This July 4th Post About Unifying America?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY Is Buying It Doug P.
Advertisement