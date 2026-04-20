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The Most American Idea Nobody Talks About

USA Today Does Puff Piece on ‘Poetic’ Mission of Fired Amnesty-Happy Immigration Judge

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 20, 2026
derooshh

"Fired by Trump, this immigration judge set off on the migrant trail," says USA TODAY. Good for him. He's probably happier in the highlands of Guatemala, bringing flowers as part of his "unusual, if poetic, mission" to visit the relatives of a family who won asylum in his courtroom. In fact, if you managed to get assigned to his courtroom, chances were very, very good that you would win asylum. As puff pieces go, this is one of the puffiest we've seen.

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The post continues:

… for the United States and won asylum in his courtroom.

Johnson, 52, served nearly a decade as an immigration judge in San Francisco, in a famously liberal circuit, hearing hundreds of asylum cases. Day in, day out, he heard stories of political and religious persecution, torture, violence, rape. He granted asylum 89% of the time.

That statistic, he believes, is likely one of the reasons the Trump administration targeted him and the San Francisco court in an effort to rid the system of alleged bias in favor of immigrants, and against the Department of Homeland Security.

He granted asylum 89 percent of the time in his famously liberal circuit? Lauren Villagran writes, almost poetically:

Since Trump took office in January 2025, the DOJ has fired at least 107 immigration judges, including roughly two dozen in San Francisco alone, according to the National Association of Immigration Judges, a union for the judges. Nationwide, another 50 or so have left or been dismissed.

"Under President Trump, asylum is now granted in just 7% of cases," the White House said in an April 9 news release, citing an investigation by the New York Times. The release touted: "The era of amnesty is over."

That statistic likely includes not only judges' decisions but abandoned cases in which the applicant failed to appear, according to the right-leaning Center for Immigration Studies. In President Joe Biden's last year, the comparable asylum grant rate including abandoned cases was 36%.

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Yeah, we still need to get that number down. The statistic likely includes illegal aliens who filed fake asylum claims and then failed to show for their immigration hearings. Shame.

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He should stay in Guatemala and work to make it a better and safer country so fewer residents will need to seek asylum in the United States.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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