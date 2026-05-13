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Report: CA Spent Nearly $189 Million to Give Every State Prisoner an iPad

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 13, 2026
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Governance in California boggles the mind. Christopher Rufo has a report in City Journal on Wednesday, claiming that California spent nearly $189 million to give every prisoner, including death row inmates, a free iPad. Rufo notes that prisoners can use the iPads to watch porn and groom minors. First, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wants to give homeless meth addicts free teeth, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom is having the taxpayers buy iPads for convicted inmates.

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Rufo writes:

As part of this transformation, the Newsom administration approved a $189 million contract to provide new digital tablets—generic, flat-screen devices in a plastic shell—to every inmate in the state prison system, at “no cost” to offenders. The administration heralded the effort to replace inmates’ old tablets—which were piloted in 2018 and given to nearly all prisoners by 2023—as a step toward “digital equity” for “justice-impacted” individuals, who could, in theory, use the devices to contact their families, consume “educational” content, and “learn new technology.”

The potential for abuse is obvious. The Newsom administration has made the tablet program universal, with no access-restrictions based on offense. And inmates, including child predators, can communicate with members of the public through their tablets, apparently with no age restrictions, at a cost of five cents per text message or 16 cents per minute of video.

In a recent case, Nathaniel Ray Diaz, who was convicted of committing sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl, allegedly used a prison-issued tablet to contact and exploit her from inside Avenal State Prison. Diaz allegedly told the girl to send him sexually explicit images, which he received through a co-conspirator. The girl reportedly told investigators that Diaz forced her to speak with him through the tablet “for hours, every day,” from the time she came home from school until the prison phones turned off at midnight.

Prosecutors alleged that, in total, Diaz made “thousands of calls” to the girl, violating a no-contact order and—by soliciting explicit photographs and exploiting a minor—committing additional child sex crimes. The Eastern District of California Attorney’s Office told us that Diaz is in custody awaiting trial.

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Apparently, Rufo's post is misleading. They're not Apple iPads, but "generic tablets" that function as iPads. How are prisoners even being given internet access?

It's "digital equity."

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And Bible study.

It's a step toward “digital equity” for “justice-impacted” individuals.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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