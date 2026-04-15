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California Giving Free Sex Changes to Homeless Illegal Aliens

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 15, 2026
Twitchy

It's going to be interesting to see what happens in California if the citizens (and illegals) there are smart enough to elect a Republican governor. Maybe he'll look into Christopher Rufo's expose on the state giving free "gender-affirming care," including "bottom surgeries," to homeless illegal immigrants. You might think that the state would prioritize finding them shelter before giving them cross-sex hormones, but you'd be wrong. You might think the state would prioritize finding shelter for homeless veterans, but you'd also be wrong.

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Rufo writes for City Journal:

Among the shelter’s residents was a group of Hondurans who identified as transgender. During our visit to MSC-South, whose executive director did not respond to a request for comment, we spoke with two Honduran men, “Lyca” and “Alondra,” who identified as transgender women. Both indicated that the local government gave them shelter and food.

Lyca, who wore long hair and red lipstick, was candid about this arrangement. He confirmed that he was an illegal immigrant and that the shelter doesn’t ask questions about immigration status. “Tengo Medi-Cal,” he said, referring to the state health-care program, which, under Governor Gavin Newsom, began providing “full scope” coverage to illegal aliens, which includes transgender procedures, or “gender affirming care.” He said he was receiving cross-sex hormone therapy—and bore the physical signs of having done so.

Alondra, a muscular man in a camouflage shirt and dyed hair tied behind his head, said he had been in the United States after claiming asylum. According to the translator, the city government had offered to pay first and second month’s rent on private apartments for him and Lyca. But neither accepted the offer—in Lyca’s case, because he might not be able to pay for the apartment after the second month.

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Meet Lyca and Alondra:

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That was a City Journal exclusive, but apparently the idea isn't exclusive to California. Apparently, New York is giving free "gender-affirming care" to illegal immigrant minors. Here's Nate Friedman from a week ago:

The post continues:

… up every month to give kids ages 12-18 hormone consultations, identity counseling, and chest binders.

No parental consent required under New York law. All funded by YOUR tax money through Medicaid and federal grants.

The CEO makes $603,000 a year — and founded a SEPARATE organization "backed by a landmark investment" from the nonprofit she runs. She makes 20x what her teachers do and is on Mamdani's transition team. 

The anti-ICE flyers posted at these daycares? Funded by George Soros.

Your tax dollars at work.

0:00 — Illegal immigrant confirms free childcare, and no trouble at the border, wants to tax people who make over $100,000 even more

1:39 -- Gender affirming care for migrant minors

2:09 -- CEO's $603K salary

3:41 -- Soros-funded anti-ICE flyers at other daycares

4:23 -- Mobile van bringing hormone therapy to kids without parental consent

5:46 -- $131M in revenue, $116M from YOUR taxes

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Insane.

***

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