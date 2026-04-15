California Giving Free Sex Changes to Homeless Illegal Aliens

It's going to be interesting to see what happens in California if the citizens (and illegals) there are smart enough to elect a Republican governor. Maybe he'll look into Christopher Rufo's expose on the state giving free "gender-affirming care," including "bottom surgeries," to homeless illegal immigrants. You might think that the state would prioritize finding them shelter before giving them cross-sex hormones, but you'd be wrong. You might think the state would prioritize finding shelter for homeless veterans, but you'd also be wrong.

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SCOOP: California is giving free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens. Our team went into the shelters and discovered that trans migrants are coming into the state for hormones, breast implants, and "bottom surgeries"—all on the taxpayer dime. https://t.co/mDs7ivwjG5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 15, 2026

Rufo writes for City Journal:

Among the shelter’s residents was a group of Hondurans who identified as transgender. During our visit to MSC-South, whose executive director did not respond to a request for comment, we spoke with two Honduran men, “Lyca” and “Alondra,” who identified as transgender women. Both indicated that the local government gave them shelter and food. Lyca, who wore long hair and red lipstick, was candid about this arrangement. He confirmed that he was an illegal immigrant and that the shelter doesn’t ask questions about immigration status. “Tengo Medi-Cal,” he said, referring to the state health-care program, which, under Governor Gavin Newsom, began providing “full scope” coverage to illegal aliens, which includes transgender procedures, or “gender affirming care.” He said he was receiving cross-sex hormone therapy—and bore the physical signs of having done so. Alondra, a muscular man in a camouflage shirt and dyed hair tied behind his head, said he had been in the United States after claiming asylum. According to the translator, the city government had offered to pay first and second month’s rent on private apartments for him and Lyca. But neither accepted the offer—in Lyca’s case, because he might not be able to pay for the apartment after the second month.

Meet Lyca and Alondra:

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom is giving free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens. @ChoeShow is on the ground with this shocking story. pic.twitter.com/P5gJ5og91D — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 15, 2026

Anyone remember that Kamala Harris was on the record supporting making taxpayers pay for sex surgeries for prisoners and detained illegal aliens? The Trump campaign ran an ad about it, and people thought it was a lie. pic.twitter.com/GtysfDH2xx — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 15, 2026

Absurd, wasteful, fraudulent, theft. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 15, 2026

Happy Tax Day, patriot — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 15, 2026

This is why California is facing a $21 billion general fund shortfall for the 2026-27 fiscal year. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) April 15, 2026

Everything they do is so insane we look crazy for pointing it out. And their base doesn’t believe it when we tell them — nic carter (@nic_carter) April 15, 2026

California needs all of its funding frozen — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2026

Kamala Harris was an ambivalent supporter of this, which made her a CA "moderate". — John Paul Harmon (@johnpaulharmon) April 15, 2026

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That was a City Journal exclusive, but apparently the idea isn't exclusive to California. Apparently, New York is giving free "gender-affirming care" to illegal immigrant minors. Here's Nate Friedman from a week ago:

EXPOSED 🚨 I went to the Child Center of New York — a $93.7 million taxpayer-funded nonprofit — and discovered they're providing FREE gender affirming care to illegal immigrant minors without parental consent.



Through a partnership with Callen-Lorde, a mobile medical van shows… pic.twitter.com/3BnTmjz8mS — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) April 8, 2026

The post continues:

… up every month to give kids ages 12-18 hormone consultations, identity counseling, and chest binders. No parental consent required under New York law. All funded by YOUR tax money through Medicaid and federal grants. The CEO makes $603,000 a year — and founded a SEPARATE organization "backed by a landmark investment" from the nonprofit she runs. She makes 20x what her teachers do and is on Mamdani's transition team. The anti-ICE flyers posted at these daycares? Funded by George Soros. Your tax dollars at work. 0:00 — Illegal immigrant confirms free childcare, and no trouble at the border, wants to tax people who make over $100,000 even more 1:39 -- Gender affirming care for migrant minors 2:09 -- CEO's $603K salary 3:41 -- Soros-funded anti-ICE flyers at other daycares 4:23 -- Mobile van bringing hormone therapy to kids without parental consent 5:46 -- $131M in revenue, $116M from YOUR taxes

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Insane.

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