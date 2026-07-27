What First Amendment? Shiloh Hendrix Judge Omitted a Pretty Key Detail in Her Jury Instructions



As Twitchy reported on Friday, a Minnesota jury last week ignored the Bill of Rights to convict Shiloh Hendrix on one count of 'disorderly conduct' for uttering a racial slur at a man who was harassing her in a park.

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You can read our coverage here, but as we noted in the story, Hendrix's attorney, Brian Karalus, called the verdict 'pathetic' and vowed to appeal the insane decision immediately.

In discussing the case, Karalus railed against the judge, Christa Daily, for continually interrupting him, disallowing evidence, and taking an overall hostile attitude toward the defense throughout the trial. He noted all of the appellate issues she created through her behavior and actions.

As it turns out, there is a reason the jury ignored the Bill of Rights, specifically the First Amendment. Because Judge Daily completely omitted that pesky little Constitutional detail from her jury instructions.

REVEALED: Judge in Shiloh Hendrix case instructed jurors on ‘implicit bias,’ did not address 1A, indicated N-word could ‘provoke a violent reaction’ from Somali residents: court docshttps://t.co/HuknEhxf71 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2026

The Post Millennial obtained a copy of those jury instructions and, sure enough, there is no mention of the First Amendment in them.

But get a load of what Daily DID include:

Daily's jury instruction did not directly mention First Amendment protections other than to say it's not illegal to say something racist. The documents also asked jurors to examine their own "implicit bias," and suggested that the use of racial slur could "provoke a violent reaction" from Omar.

'Implicit bias.'

Basically, that is trying to coerce and shame the jury into coming back with a guilty verdict.

Even worse, Daily denied Karalus's proposed jury instructions, which did cover Americans' First Amendment protections.

A few days before official jury instruction was given out by Daily to the jury, Hendrix's defense attorney Brian Karalus submitted proposed jury instruction to the judge which addressed First Amendment protections multiple times.



The proposed instruction mentioned the First Amendment twice in three pages of instruction. Daily’s instruction—11 pages in length—did not mention the First Amendment once.

Daily's instructions also aimed at obtaining a guilty verdict by telling the jury to consider whether a racial slur could be considered 'fighting words.'

Never mind the fact that it was the cameraman who was provoking a confrontation throughout the video that was admitted into evidence.

So the judge literally gave fraudulent instructions to the jury effectively saying you have to vote guilty.



What should happen to this judge if something we can't talk about — Asuka, the redheaded shitposter (@Bigfootpool) July 26, 2026

We're fine with only mentioning the things that should happen to her that we CAN talk about.

Of all the enemies to our Republic, the most pressing to address has to be the activist judges



This lady needs to be impeached, and there are THOUSANDS like her@nayibbukele was right - we must impeach activist judges! https://t.co/xlPuD7I88A — Sowellstradamus (@sowellstradamus) July 26, 2026

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This judge knows she’s making up her own rules and laws. How is she not disbarred , honestly. This stuff is crazy. — US Knight (@USKnightX) July 26, 2026

Judge should be removed from the bench https://t.co/2Ju8rhqDCN — Shameimaru Aya (@ArisakaAya) July 26, 2026

At a minimum.

“Implicit bias” has got to be one of the biggest shams people (pretend to) believe in. My law school’s law review symposium was on it, and I remember thinking the whole thing was a bunch of nonsense. https://t.co/GP8cUzN4Eb — Jesse Franklin-Murdock (@MurdockJDF) July 26, 2026

Bringing up 'implicit bias' was basically the judge's way of instructing the jury that if they didn't find Hendrix guilty, they are bad people.

Then there is the issue of 'provoking a violent reaction,' which should not be relevant at all, but particularly irrelevant given the nationality of the cameraman.

That word cannot and should not evoke any reaction from non-Americans, as it's a uniquely American word. Any, "outrage" they might have over it is taught. — MrTris (@TheMrTris) July 26, 2026

Somalis are not the same ethnicity as Black Americans.



The word means nothing to them except a scam to exploit. https://t.co/nBsJq1ScF7 — Evangelical Dark Web (@EvangelicalDW) July 26, 2026

I’ll play this game.



Why would that word provoke a violent reaction from a Somali immigrant?



It literally has nothing to do with them, whatsoever.



Not that words alone should provoke violent reactions from anyone—but they’re not black Americans; meaning their ancestors… — Steve Vanairsdale (@goallind) July 26, 2026

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... weren’t enslaved in the Americas, when that word was widely used. This case just keeps getting dumber and dumber the more I read about it.

It makes us angrier and angrier the more we read about it.

Leftists also might not like the precedent this verdict sets, should it stand (which it almost certainly will not).

So, does this mean every lib who has accused President Trump of being a "Nazi" over the last decade can be charged with trying to 'provoke a violent reaction'? — THEE MOST HUMBLE PODCAST! (@MOST_HUMBLE_POD) July 26, 2026

If this were the law of the land, we would need to build many more prisons for all of the leftists who would be found guilty of provoking a violent reaction.

You know what else can provoke a violent reaction...filming and taunting someone and their child — Michael W (@originalmanwolf) July 26, 2026

Given his criminal history, the man filming Hendrix shouldn't have even been allowed in a children's park, let alone taking videos in one.

These are all issues that will be raised on appeal, but none are more egregious than Judge Daily pretending that the First Amendment does not exist.

How ridiculous are these judges? Didn’t address the 1st amendment? The fact they the prosecutor would even bring these charges. Minnesota is done… https://t.co/GxbC7FWIOS — White (@thatsnotawhite) July 26, 2026

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Judge is a commie.



Take it to the Supreme Court.



Shiloh had her rights trampled. https://t.co/WnzWoSZCQq — Well Read (@wellread11) July 26, 2026

The verdict will likely be wiped out on appeal long before it ever needed to go to SCOTUS.

But we almost wish it would, if only for the satisfaction of reading the scathing opinion that Justice Clarence Thomas would write about the case and Judge Daily.

In case anyone was wondering, Daily looks exactly like everyone imagines she does.

The same female judge that gave Shiloh Hendrix a 1k fine and 200 hours of community service for saying the n word, gave a literal pedophile only 100 hours of community service, you can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/xfgqYma6HB — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) July 25, 2026

Of course, she did.

So the jurors were coerced into it. Then the man recording her, following her around, and harassing her while she holds the child should receive the same punishment. No mother holding her child while walking away intends to fight. I hope this judge receives the proper punishment. — ThePipSquee (@SqueePip) July 26, 2026

Unfortunately, it is very unlikely that Daily will be impeached in Minnesota. And her current term runs through 2031.

If anyone lives in her district, just know that if you look—and vote—a certain way, she cannot be trusted to protect your rights ... or even acknowledge that those rights exist.





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