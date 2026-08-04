Francesca Hong Notes Her Proximity to Whiteness Continues Through Her Half-White Son

There are so many video clips and old social media posts from Francesca Hong; it's astounding that she's the Democratic frontrunner to become Wisconsin's next governor. She's posted "Abolish the Senate," denied saying she ever called to abolish the Senate, and then told Fox News she doesn't want to abolish the Senate "at this time." She's said it's time to abolish Thanksgiving, as it's painful to indigenous people. In Madison, she immediately declared the police shooting of career criminal Corey Ruiz an "execution." In this interview, Hong confesses that, because of assimilation, she was never fully aware of the struggles of other communities of color. Her son is half Korean and half white, and because of that, she has a proximity to whiteness.

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Francesca Hong describes having a half white son as "being in proximity to whiteness." pic.twitter.com/Ix0j0nisnF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2026

I think she agreed to have proximity to whiteness when she had sex with the father. Just saying.



Radical in the streets, colonized in the sheets. — Thaïs d’Escufon (@ThaisEscufon) August 4, 2026

Um...the proximity to whiteness is how she ended up with the half-white son.



Isn't it? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 4, 2026

Why are there so many with mental issues in politics? — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) August 4, 2026

It’s such a mental illness. These people, their entire lives revolve around their skin color. It’s cringe. It’s the very definition of cringe. Regular people don’t care. Freaking weirdo. — Nate Ness (@halfwyhousepoet) August 4, 2026

Her son isn’t a child anymore. He’s a dangerous level of ambient whiteness detected inside the household. — Trajan (@trajan_blind) August 4, 2026

She couldn’t even say white husband — Joshua Mundt (@JoshuaMundt5) August 4, 2026

They're divorced, but she did have a white husband.

Goodnight mom, I love you.



Goodnight son, I love half of you. Be ashamed of your other half. — Chris (@StreetglideCA) August 4, 2026

Apparently she didn't get the memo that Asian people are considered white and privileged compared to every other minority in western countries. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) August 4, 2026

They're "white adjacent," which is why they're discriminated against in college admissions.

Reducing your own blood to a sociological case study on race relations. Truly touching parenting. — Craig Considine (@CraigCons) August 3, 2026

People who embrace race essentialism are compromised.



In order to believe the lie, all control must be given away. It’s difficult to come back from that. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) August 4, 2026

Faculty lounge lingo. — Kenneth Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) August 4, 2026

This obsession with race is extremely off putting. Proximity to whiteness? Is it a disease or something? It’s like she’s not even talking about people. — Rebecca Riley ☀️🌎🌲 (@emprestheodora) August 4, 2026

The Smithsonian (briefly) had an exhibit on whiteness and white culture. You can find the slides online and get a good idea of what whiteness is, according to two black researchers.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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