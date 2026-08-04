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Francesca Hong Notes Her Proximity to Whiteness Continues Through Her Half-White Son

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There are so many video clips and old social media posts from Francesca Hong; it's astounding that she's the Democratic frontrunner to become Wisconsin's next governor. She's posted "Abolish the Senate," denied saying she ever called to abolish the Senate, and then told Fox News she doesn't want to abolish the Senate "at this time." She's said it's time to abolish Thanksgiving, as it's painful to indigenous people. In Madison, she immediately declared the police shooting of career criminal Corey Ruiz an "execution." In this interview, Hong confesses that, because of assimilation, she was never fully aware of the struggles of other communities of color. Her son is half Korean and half white, and because of that, she has a proximity to whiteness.

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They're divorced, but she did have a white husband.

They're "white adjacent," which is why they're discriminated against in college admissions.

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The Smithsonian (briefly) had an exhibit on whiteness and white culture. You can find the slides online and get a good idea of what whiteness is, according to two black researchers.

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