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Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN’s Abby Phillip’s Word Games and Whataboutism on Non-Citizen Voting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:54 AM on July 22, 2026
Townhall Media

It’s been very telling watching Democrats try to downplay that more than 6,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in New Jersey and that 400 actually cast votes. This 'non-existent problem' is very existent. On Tuesday, CNN’s Abby Phillip tried to desperately deflect from voter roll revelations by playing word games and engaging in whataboutism. Republican commentator Scott Jennings countered Phillip’s disingenuous ‘widespread’ definition diversion by asking her why she’s so willing to tolerate any non-citizens voting in our elections.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Scott Jennings and Abby Phillip went head-to-head over Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill’s little 6,600 noncitizen voter rolls “glitch.”

PHILLIP: “What’s your definition of widespread, by the way? Is it 1%? Is it 2%?”

JENNINGS: “What’s your tolerance for this?”

PHILLIP: “My…hold on…this is not about tolerance, this is about…is it widespread or is it something that is relatively rare, Scott?”

JENNINGS: “You’re pounding him over the word widespread. I just would ask you, what is your tolerance for any fraud at all?”

PHILLIP: “Is it widespread?”

JENNINGS: “Absolutely! Over 6,000 people.”

PHILLIP: “What is your bar for widespread?”

JENNINGS: “My bar is I want NO TOLERANCE!”

“I have ZERO tolerance for this.”

“By the way, this isn’t the only place this is happening.”

Jennings had no tolerance for voter fraud or Phillip’s pathetic deflection. (WATCH)

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Ding! Ding!

Posters marveled at how quickly ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats pivoted on non-citizen voting.

Jennings is right. This is a ‘no tolerance’ issue.

Commenters explain why they suspect that illegal alien voting is indeed widespread.

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The legacy media angle is that this is bad news for Democrats because it gives Republicans more ammo in their fight to pass the SAVE Act. They don’t care that illegal aliens are neutralizing the votes of Americans, the majority likely being Republican votes. They’re only worried that this hurts their fellow Democrats’ ability to steal elections.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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