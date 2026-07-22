CNN’s Abby Phillip Demanded Evidence of Voter Fraud, Now There’s Proof and She’s Downplaying It

At the beginning of the year, CNN’s Abby Phillip told us there was no evidence of voter fraud. Then Tuesday’s non-citizen voting scandal in New Jersey dropped. Suddenly, Phillip is saying voter fraud exists, but it's isolated, and illegal aliens who cast fraudulent votes were probably confused. Give us a break, Abby.

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Check out Phillip’s then-and-now courtesy of Twitchy favorite MAZE. (WATCH)

January: There's no evidence of voter fraud.



July: Ok, there's a some voter fraud but it's not widespread and the illegals who voted were just confused.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/OpeX2KlRMX — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 22, 2026

@CNN is the voter fraud apologist network. Come on, man. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 22, 2026

That’s the truth. Phillip’s tried to deflect from Tuesday’s non-citizen voter announcement on CNN NewsNight, and Scott Jennings called her out on it.

Commenters don’t understand how illegal aliens are so easily confused as Phillip attests.

But she is still making excuses for the illegal voters. — Babwe-N (@babwe_n) July 22, 2026

My wife is a green card holder. She knows she can’t vote. It’s not that confusing for those who abide by the process. How is it confusing for those who come here illegally? — Eyes Backward (@EyesBackward) July 22, 2026

How difficult is it to understand that if you’re not a United States citizen you can’t vote.



I don’t know how anybody could be confused about that 🤡 — Jake Hunt (@JakeHunt452050) July 22, 2026

It doesn’t help that Democrats treat illegal aliens better than Americans.

It's only July, but posters see the path the legacy media narrative is following as we head into the midterm elections.

November: Actually there is election fraud; here’s why it’s a good thing. pic.twitter.com/YIyEiJjDIm — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) July 22, 2026

Moving the goalpost

CNN lies pic.twitter.com/Dt2HSWqCvx — Stoic Logic (@BoltCarriers) July 22, 2026

1) It never happens

2) It extremely rarely happens

3) It has happened a bit

4) It happens all the time and here is why that's a good thing.

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CNN and the Progressive Media are somewhere between steps 3 & 4 at this point. — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) July 22, 2026

Just getting started pic.twitter.com/zQx2UPhGJR — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) July 22, 2026

34 states have not shown their voter rolls. With the limited information we DO have there were 250k non-citizens registered to vote in 4 states.



The final number will easily be in the multiple millions. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 22, 2026

We don’t doubt it.

One commenter says this flip-flop is hurting CNN’s credibility. It’s alright to laugh.

CNN has lost their credibility when they tried to censor the American people from hearing our President addressing the nation! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Amelia G. (@zuzubaileybell) July 22, 2026

They lost WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY before then. Way way way way WAY before. 😂 — Rodney 🐊 (@RottenKnee23) July 22, 2026

How is CNN even still considered a news organization at this point? — Sam (@logicalSamIAm) July 22, 2026

It's not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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