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CNN’s Abby Phillip Demanded Evidence of Voter Fraud, Now There’s Proof and She’s Downplaying It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 AM on July 22, 2026
CNN

At the beginning of the year, CNN’s Abby Phillip told us there was no evidence of voter fraud. Then Tuesday’s non-citizen voting scandal in New Jersey dropped. Suddenly, Phillip is saying voter fraud exists, but it's isolated, and illegal aliens who cast fraudulent votes were probably confused. Give us a break, Abby.

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Check out Phillip’s then-and-now courtesy of Twitchy favorite MAZE. (WATCH)

That’s the truth. Phillip’s tried to deflect from Tuesday’s non-citizen voter announcement on CNN NewsNight, and Scott Jennings called her out on it.

Commenters don’t understand how illegal aliens are so easily confused as Phillip attests.

It doesn’t help that Democrats treat illegal aliens better than Americans.

It's only July, but posters see the path the legacy media narrative is following as we head into the midterm elections.

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We don’t doubt it.

One commenter says this flip-flop is hurting CNN’s credibility. It’s alright to laugh.

It's not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SCOTT JENNINGS

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