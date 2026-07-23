These CNN Election Fraud Shots and Chasers Are Suitable for Framing (Shifting Goalposts Alert!)

Reports that thousands of noncitizens in New Jersey were registered to vote in that state (and a few hundred actually did) have caused many in the media to do the predictable spin.

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CNN has led the way when it comes to goalpost shifting. First we saw CNN's Abby Phillip demanding evidence of voter fraud, and then when some emerged she downplayed it and claimed it's not widespread and those illegal aliens involved were just confused.

Following up on that, Drew Holden has a three-part story from CNN and the talking point evolution on behalf of the Democrats. This is amazing.

Step 1: “Voter fraud doesn’t happen,” CNN



Step 2: “Fine, voter fraud happened,” CNN



Step 3: “Voter fraud happening doesn’t mean what you think it means,” CNN pic.twitter.com/aqLjjhqzYj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 22, 2026

They're a predictable joke at this point.

It's just CNN doing CNN things.

The third CNN headline is "US government wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman."

You'd think CNN would be a bit ashamed but nope. But they know who they really work for.

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud in 2020 when he said Democrats had “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in the history of American politics.” pic.twitter.com/q9THbw6utC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 23, 2026

Elissa Slotkin also made it clear why the Democrats want to stop the SAVE America Act by saying the quiet part out loud recently:

Didn’t Elissa Slotkin just say Democrats can’t win without non-citizen votes? https://t.co/iSJQ8goB9R — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 18, 2026

CNN is obviously ready, willing and able to help the Democrats try and spin it all away.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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