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These CNN Election Fraud Shots and Chasers Are Suitable for Framing (Shifting Goalposts Alert!)

Doug P. | 8:32 AM on July 23, 2026
Journalism meme

Reports that thousands of noncitizens in New Jersey were registered to vote in that state (and a few hundred actually did) have caused many in the media to do the predictable spin.

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CNN has led the way when it comes to goalpost shifting. First we saw CNN's Abby Phillip demanding evidence of voter fraud, and then when some emerged she downplayed it and claimed it's not widespread and those illegal aliens involved were just confused. 

Following up on that, Drew Holden has a three-part story from CNN and the talking point evolution on behalf of the Democrats. This is amazing. 

They're a predictable joke at this point.

It's just CNN doing CNN things.

The third CNN headline is "US government wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman."

You'd think CNN would be a bit ashamed but nope. But they know who they really work for. 

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Elissa Slotkin also made it clear why the Democrats want to stop the SAVE America Act by saying the quiet part out loud recently:

CNN is obviously ready, willing and able to help the Democrats try and spin it all away. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DREW HOLDEN NEW JERSEY

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