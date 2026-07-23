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NJ Gov Sherrill's Furious That Trump's Made Her the Poster Dem for the SAVE Act (and It Shows!)

Doug P. | 3:43 PM on July 23, 2026
Sarah D.

It was recently discovered that nearly 7,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey, and about 400 of those people actually voted in elections going back to 2023. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has blamed a computer glitch but the company that provided the software puts the blame squarely on the Democrats who run the state's elections

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From Just the News:

Just hours after New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherril blamed a software glitch for thousands of non-citizens being registered to vote, the software company involved issued a statement disputing the claim.

IDEMIA, the software vendor for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, issued a statement saying it was the responsibility of the state government, which is completely controlled by Democrats, to verify eligibility to vote.

“IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card. IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system,” IDEMIA said in a statement to Just the News

“The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

However, for Gov. Sherrill, it seems that the real problem is that President Trump noticed what happened (which is the thing the Left says never happens). 

This is an amazing level of deflection: 

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After all that babbling about Trump, January 6th and Putin, have you forgotten about what the original topic was? That of course was her intent. 

Sherrill is clearly a bit angry that she's become the poster Dem for why the SAVE America Act needs to be passed. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections while trying to project all their shenanigans onto Trump and the Republicans.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY MIKIE SHERRILL

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