Let's Flash Back to NBC News Debunking Trump's Claim That Noncitizens Vote (and Dems Encourage It)

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has said that the nearly 7,000 noncitizens who were on the state's voter rolls happened because of a computer glitch, which is a claim that's being disputed. Of the several thousand noncitizens in New Jersey who were registered to vote, a few hundred have actually voted since 2023.

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Now the U.S. Justice Department is taking a look:

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon doubled down on the DOJ's demand for New Jersey's voter registration data Wednesday after Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill's public revelation that around 6,600 noncitizens were added to the rolls through the motor-voter process. Dhillon’s letter to Sherrill came as a slew of lawmakers called for audits and bipartisan cooperation to address the findings, while the Justice Department noted it remains in litigation against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell seeking New Jersey’s electronic voter database. "Ensuring that U.S. citizens' votes are not illegally diluted by noncitizens' votes is of paramount importance," Dhillon wrote.

Thankfully the national media is all over the story.

Just kidding!

CNN has been doing its predictable spin, and a clip from a couple of years ago that NBC News ran (the same NBC that refused to air Trump's recent address on election fraud) is now making the rounds.

When the Democrats need some narrative assistance, NBC News is there.

Two months before the 2024 election, NBC ran an entire segment "debunking" the idea that non citizens vote.



Now that we know it’s happening, NBC and every network that ran the same story owes the country a retraction. And they should investigate the voter fraud they told us… pic.twitter.com/C7EVSAYc4L — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) July 22, 2026

They knew exactly what they were doing and they'd do it all over again.

Running a TV network means never having to say you're sorry. https://t.co/j2LQPImmCu — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) July 23, 2026

This stuff always goes from



“It doesn’t happen”

to

“It doesn’t happen much”

to

“It doesn’t happen enough to matter”

to

“It doesn’t happen as much as you say”

to

“Like we always said, it does happen, and it’s Trump’s fault.” pic.twitter.com/Mwbpl6Czw3 — Greg Robins (@inDpendntVoter) July 23, 2026

Every single time!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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