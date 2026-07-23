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Let's Flash Back to NBC News Debunking Trump's Claim That Noncitizens Vote (and Dems Encourage It)

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on July 23, 2026
Meme

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has said that the nearly 7,000 noncitizens who were on the state's voter rolls happened because of a computer glitch, which is a claim that's being disputed. Of the several thousand noncitizens in New Jersey who were registered to vote, a few hundred have actually voted since 2023.

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Now the U.S. Justice Department is taking a look

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon doubled down on the DOJ's demand for New Jersey's voter registration data Wednesday after Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill's public revelation that around 6,600 noncitizens were added to the rolls through the motor-voter process. 

Dhillon’s letter to Sherrill came as a slew of lawmakers called for audits and bipartisan cooperation to address the findings, while the Justice Department noted it remains in litigation against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell seeking New Jersey’s electronic voter database. 

"Ensuring that U.S. citizens' votes are not illegally diluted by noncitizens' votes is of paramount importance," Dhillon wrote.

Thankfully the national media is all over the story.

Just kidding!

CNN has been doing its predictable spin, and a clip from a couple of years ago that NBC News ran (the same NBC that refused to air Trump's recent address on election fraud) is now making the rounds. 

When the Democrats need some narrative assistance, NBC News is there. 

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They knew exactly what they were doing and they'd do it all over again. 

Every single time!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS DOJ NEW JERSEY VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

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You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH* Sam J.
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