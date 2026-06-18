Amy Klobuchar Trying to Appeal to America First While TRASHING Trump Is Even DUMBER Than It Sounds

Amy Klobuchar took aim at President Trump on X (we know, you're shocked), blasting what she portrayed as a massive giveaway to Iran at the expense of American priorities like fighting homelessness, advancing cancer research, and expanding early childhood education.

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The Minnesota Democrat framed the reported $300 billion figure as a betrayal of 'America First' principles because, as we all know, Democrats are totally AMERICA FIRST.

Her post drew immediate pushback, with critics noting that the funds in question are not U.S. taxpayer dollars at all, but rather private investment from Gulf nations tied to a potential ceasefire and nuclear framework. Not to mention, they have $7 TRILLION and can't get anything done...

With $300 billion, we could end homelessness, fund cancer research for 40 years, and give every child free pre-K for over 7 years. Instead, Trump is sending it to Iran. This is not America First. Not even close. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 16, 2026

She's not good at this.

Not even close.

If $300B magically ends homelessness, cures cancer, and funds free pre-K, what the hell have you useless parasites done with our trillions for decades…besides jack shit?



BTW that $3B is not even U.S. taxpayer money 🤡 — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) June 16, 2026

We're just surprised she's not demanding Elon Musk foot the bill this time around.

No you couldn’t. We are $40T in debt because of you people. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 17, 2026

BUT THEY COULD END HOMELESSNESS IF TRUMP MADE THE GULF STATES GIVE THEM $300 BILLION. Or something.

Maybe you shouldn’t have sent hundreds of Billions to Ukraine. Dipshts. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2026

Just like California ended homelessness with its billions? 🤣🤣🤣democrats are a joke — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) June 17, 2026

And sadly, not a funny one.

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