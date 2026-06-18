'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps'...
Hunter Biden Pivots to a Career in Comedy by Telling Joe Rogan Why...
Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY...
'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim
VIP
Omnipresent Obama: Former President Says He Emulates George Washington With ‘Quiet’ Post-W...
BleachBit Biden: Hillary Clinton Erases Past, Says She Was Always Against Sleepy Joe’s...
VIP
I Can't Be Sure, But I THINK Joe Biden Is Bragging to Jay...
Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down
Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted...
'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing...
New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool
Ratio Machine Elizabeth Warren Rake Stomps While Pitching All the 'Free' Stuff a...
LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of...
VIP
Viral World Cup German Freddy Milkshake-Ducked for Supporting Israeli Hostages

Amy Klobuchar Trying to Appeal to America First While TRASHING Trump Is Even DUMBER Than It Sounds

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 18, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Amy Klobuchar took aim at President Trump on X (we know, you're shocked), blasting what she portrayed as a massive giveaway to Iran at the expense of American priorities like fighting homelessness, advancing cancer research, and expanding early childhood education.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Democrat framed the reported $300 billion figure as a betrayal of 'America First' principles because, as we all know, Democrats are totally AMERICA FIRST.

Her post drew immediate pushback, with critics noting that the funds in question are not U.S. taxpayer dollars at all, but rather private investment from Gulf nations tied to a potential ceasefire and nuclear framework. Not to mention, they have $7 TRILLION and can't get anything done...

She's not good at this.

Not even close.

We're just surprised she's not demanding Elon Musk foot the bill this time around.

BUT THEY COULD END HOMELESSNESS IF TRUMP MADE THE GULF STATES GIVE THEM $300 BILLION. Or something.

Recommended

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And sadly, not a funny one.

============================================================

Related:

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)

RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter Rolls Win and BOOYAH

Montage of Democrats Saying Gross, Sexist Things About Melania Trump Reminds Us All Who THEY Really Are

PBS Board Chair Who Wished for Trump to Suffer a Stroke Just Did Something That Only Makes Him Look WORSE

Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It Does Michelle NO Favors=

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR HOMELESSNESS IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
Sam J.
'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim
Grateful Calvin
Hunter Biden Pivots to a Career in Comedy by Telling Joe Rogan Why the WH UFC Fight Was So Offensive
Doug P.
'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of Its Citizens
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement