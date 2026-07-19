Bill Maher: 'I'm Not Living in Commie America' – Says His 2028 Vote Is in Play As Dems Shift Radical

Bill Maher says he refuses to live under Communism. That's all well and good and if he REALLY feels that way, he should stop voting for Democrats.

Bill Maher on the radical socialism taking over the Democrat party:



"I’m not living in Communist America… I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform, from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing.” pic.twitter.com/DTxevNEcEE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

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Oh, you're seeing what you're seeing, Bill. Your eyes and ears don't fool you.

Good for him. The communist DSA is hijacking the Democrat party from respectable common sense liberals (90% of my friends and family). We all need to unite against the socialists. Biggest threat to humanity in the history of civilization. https://t.co/dMqYELwFH6 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 19, 2026

The Bernie wing has already taken over.

I’ve heard some version of this from many Democrats since the DSA sweep in New York. https://t.co/gZ3RrzbBmz — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 19, 2026

They should probably do something about it.

No way! The same group of people who said there are more than 2 genders are saying it's not Communism? GTFO of here!😛I'm glad he is paying attention, but there were so many signs and changes over time with the Democrat party. https://t.co/1CppfAJG1s — MouseOnShrooms🇺🇸 (@MouseOnShrooms) July 19, 2026

It's almost like there were signs for years.

No puttin' the genie back in the bottle now!



To my haters: 👁️🏆 https://t.co/DrFwhDI5lt — LOW COUNTRY PATRIOT 369 (@LowCountryBK369) July 19, 2026

They all thought AOC was so cute until they realized she and her friends hate America.

🚨 WOW! Bill Maher just said he's considering voting Republican for president in 2028 because Democrats are becoming communists



HUGE MISTAKE, DEMS!



"Yes, my vote is in play...I'm NOT living in communist America. The talking point, 'it's socialism.' I read the quotes from the… pic.twitter.com/4MNyJOYtwM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

Maybe Bill should use his massive platform to educate his viewers.

Bill Maher is correct. He perceives what many rational, common-sense, hardworking, and tax-paying American citizens observe. The Democrats are NO longer in control of their party, and the deranged, dangerous, extremist, radicalized, and unhinged communists who identify as… https://t.co/lbcq8RLIu6 — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) July 19, 2026

Maher doesn't hate America so he is waking up to reality!

Democrats are so sure they're going to win this November!! I'm not!!!



Even their own stanch Democrats are rejecting the Communist Socialist Party now!!@HouseGOP@Senate GOP https://t.co/J9LvQmY2Rm — realSisterKay 😇 (@SisterKay1111) July 19, 2026

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The best way to ensure Republicans win, is to go out and vote for Republicans. Win so big they can't cheat.

The Dems need a lot more of this. https://t.co/miWc4Q5fDR — El Jefe de Colorado Tweets (@jefe_tweets) July 19, 2026

Good for Bill Maher speaking up about this nonsense.. make no mistake guys. Social media will tell you democrats are all super left leaning liberals, blue hair grannny trannies 😂



The truth is American has a ton of moderate democrats that hate socialism also. These moderates… — Tea Party Hooligans (@Hooligans1773) July 19, 2026

This is why Republicans need to be united and sane. Attract those voters and don't repel them with intra-party bickering.

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