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Bill Maher: 'I'm Not Living in Commie America' – Says His 2028 Vote Is in Play As Dems Shift Radical

justmindy
justmindy | 2:01 PM on July 19, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Bill Maher says he refuses to live under Communism. That's all well and good and if he REALLY feels that way, he should stop voting for Democrats

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Oh, you're seeing what you're seeing, Bill. Your eyes and ears don't fool you. 

The Bernie wing has already taken over. 

They should probably do something about it. 

It's almost like there were signs for years.

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They all thought AOC was so cute until they realized she and her friends hate America.

Maybe Bill should use his massive platform to educate his viewers.

Maher doesn't hate America so he is waking up to reality!

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The best way to ensure Republicans win, is to go out and vote for Republicans. Win so big they can't cheat. 

This is why Republicans need to be united and sane. Attract those voters and don't repel them with intra-party bickering. 

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BILL MAHER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM

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