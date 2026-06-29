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MAZE Caught Bill Maher in Quite a Moment of 'Claiming an Election Is Illegitimate MUST STOP' Hypocrisy

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats and select self-described "journalists" have recently been sharing a clip of Bill Maher telling Vice President JD Vance that Republicans really need to stop questioning the legitimacy of election results. We are of course expected to believe that the Democrats never do that:

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In the same interview Maher did tell Vance that he'd be open to voting Republican if the Democrats keep up with their fast slide toward full communism (we'll believe that when we see it). 

However, Maher told Vance that Republicans need to stop with the "if we don't win that means the other side cheated" stuff. 

Then @mazemoore found a clip from just after Trump's first inauguration in 2017. Maher agreed with the poster boy for TDS, Keith Olbermann, that the election was illegitimate: 

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Projection detected!

And we just saw yet another example. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including the massive levels of hypocrisy).

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