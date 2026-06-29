MAZE Caught Bill Maher in Quite a Moment of 'Claiming an Election Is Illegitimate MUST STOP' Hypocrisy

Democrats and select self-described "journalists" have recently been sharing a clip of Bill Maher telling Vice President JD Vance that Republicans really need to stop questioning the legitimacy of election results. We are of course expected to believe that the Democrats never do that:

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What this really means is what Bill Maher said.



Because of Trump, most Republicans now only accept elections they win as legitimate.



As Maher said, “That shit has to stop.” pic.twitter.com/aKZcMXW46f — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 29, 2026

In the same interview Maher did tell Vance that he'd be open to voting Republican if the Democrats keep up with their fast slide toward full communism (we'll believe that when we see it).

However, Maher told Vance that Republicans need to stop with the "if we don't win that means the other side cheated" stuff.

Then @mazemoore found a clip from just after Trump's first inauguration in 2017. Maher agreed with the poster boy for TDS, Keith Olbermann, that the election was illegitimate:

Bill Maher told JD Vance that the right has to stop claiming that an election (2020) was illegitimate because they lost.



Here’s Bill Maher’s show the day after Trump’s inauguration in 2017. They claimed Trump didn’t legitimately win. pic.twitter.com/b30U7FBaFY — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 29, 2026

Projection detected!

They always are what they accuse us of being. https://t.co/TGrpaMfNO1 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 29, 2026

The double standards and mental gymnastics of the people who vote for the Democrats are only eclipsed by the people that they vote for. https://t.co/v1lkO1F7kI — Shein (@SheinSez) June 29, 2026

And we just saw yet another example.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including the massive levels of hypocrisy).

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