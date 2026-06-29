Ex ABC Journo Trips Over Dems in Rush to Agree Republicans Must Accept the Results of Elections They Lose

During one of his recent shows, Bill Maher told Vice President JD Vance that the Republican Party has to "stop that s**t" when it comes to anybody who questions the results of an election or implies that anything was unfair about the process.

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Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran agrees with Maher on that one while pretending the other side never does such things:

What this really means is what Bill Maher said.



Because of Trump, most Republicans now only accept elections they win as legitimate.



As Maher said, “That shit has to stop.” pic.twitter.com/aKZcMXW46f — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 29, 2026

Does Maher (or Moran for that matter) know that some of the most notorious among those they call "election deniers" are Democrats?

Laughs in Stacey Abrams.



You suck at this, Terry. No wonder you're fired and unemployable. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 29, 2026

That was "D"ifferent! We mockingly call Abrams "the rightful governor of Georgia" for a reason. Also the fact that a television network used to try and pass Moran off as an objective reporter speaks "journalism" volumes.

It's amazing how they just expect us to forget when Democrats claim an election was stolen. Hillary Clinton does that very thing on a fairly regular basis while Democrats (and much of the media) either say nothing or nod their heads in agreement:

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Hillary also has claimed Trump is an "illegitimate president":

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Clinton said that out loud, all the Dems in attendance applauded, and the media's out there saying only Republicans cast doubt on election results. Meanwhile Democrats constantly go out of their way to provide plenty of reasons for skepticism by counting ballots for many, many days and weeks after Election Day.

2024 was the first presidential election won by a republican that democrats accepted in my life — College Conservative (@_CollegeCon_) June 29, 2026

Oddly enough, democrats say the same thing when they lose. There’s a universal distrust in our elections. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 29, 2026

And things like continuing to count ballots for weeks after an election in some states help solidify that doubt, but only one party supports that and the Supreme Court just helped them out.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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