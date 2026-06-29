No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa...
Love Is LOVE, Unless You're Chuck Schumer! Schumer Booed and HISSED at During...
VIP
The Face You Make When You Know Your Mom Is About to DROP...
French Politician Blames Americans With Air Conditioning for Europe's Heatwave
DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET...
Democrats Are VERY Excited About SCOTUS' Ruling on Mail-in Ballot Counting (X Users...
'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to D...
VIP
Politico Unsure What or Who Is Fueling a Surge of Threats on SCOTUS...
'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His...
Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being...
Miranda Devine Spots EXACTLY Who the Dem Party Needs More of Heading Into...
OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own...
Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ex ABC Journo Trips Over Dems in Rush to Agree Republicans Must Accept the Results of Elections They Lose

Doug P. | 1:52 PM on June 29, 2026
ABC News

During one of his recent shows, Bill Maher told Vice President JD Vance that the Republican Party has to "stop that s**t" when it comes to anybody who questions the results of an election or implies that anything was unfair about the process. 

Advertisement

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran agrees with Maher on that one while pretending the other side never does such things: 

Does Maher (or Moran for that matter) know that some of the most notorious among those they call "election deniers" are Democrats? 

That was "D"ifferent! We mockingly call Abrams "the rightful governor of Georgia" for a reason. Also the fact that a television network used to try and pass Moran off as an objective reporter speaks "journalism" volumes.

It's amazing how they just expect us to forget when Democrats claim an election was stolen. Hillary Clinton does that very thing on a fairly regular basis while Democrats (and much of the media) either say nothing or nod their heads in agreement: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hillary also has claimed Trump is an "illegitimate president":

Clinton said that out loud, all the Dems in attendance applauded, and the media's out there saying only Republicans cast doubt on election results. Meanwhile Democrats constantly go out of their way to provide plenty of reasons for skepticism by counting ballots for many, many days and weeks after Election Day. 

And things like continuing to count ballots for weeks after an election in some states help solidify that doubt, but only one party supports that and the Supreme Court just helped them out.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa Avila Chevalier and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His Family Story Adds Up
Sam J.
'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to Defend Illegals
Sam J.
DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET OVER IT, Trans-Women Are IN
Sam J.
French Politician Blames Americans With Air Conditioning for Europe's Heatwave
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement