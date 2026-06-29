Democrats Are VERY Excited About SCOTUS' Ruling on Mail-in Ballot Counting (X Users Are Guessing Why)

The state of California can take up to about a month after Election Day to keep counting ballots, and the Democrats would like to make that the norm in as many states as possible.

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The Supreme Court helped them get closer to that goal with today's 5-4 ruling:

Rejecting a Republican National Committee challenge, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that elections officials may count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day if they were postmarked beforehand. The court, divided 5-4, held that the Mississippi law challenged by the RNC does not unlawfully conflict with the federal law that sets Election Day in early November.

John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberals on that one.

🚨 In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that federal law does not require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day, holding that states may count ballots postmarked by Election Day but received afterward if state law allows it. pic.twitter.com/j0QiGwhHUM — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 29, 2026

Another reason to pass the SAVE America Act has been spotted:

A shockingly wrong opinion.



Justice Barrett joins with the liberal justices to hold that federal election law does not preempt states who allow late mail-in ballots to be counted.



This is terrible for election integrity. Another reason we must pass the full SAVE American Act. pic.twitter.com/2G6GvdX4Ub — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 29, 2026

One horrible ruling.



SCOTUS says blue states, like California, can count "votes" weeks or months after Election Day.



The message to Congress couldn't be clearer: PASS the SAVE America Act. https://t.co/jl6cbWA8qi — America First Works (@America1stWorks) June 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the Democrats are thrilled and will gladly accept this ruling from a Court they like to otherwise call illegitimate:

Huge L for Trump’s war against voting. Big W for those who want more people to vote. https://t.co/HfRauR0zmq — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 29, 2026

"More people." Uh huh. And who might those people be?

The Democrats are spiking the ball and many think the reason is obvious:

Remember Election Day?



This disastrous SCOTUS decision, authored by Justice Barrett, guarantees we’ll keep drifting away from it — as our sacred elections get bogged down by endless mail-in ballots and never-ending counts. https://t.co/Si6JVGwPjv — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) June 29, 2026

This is exactly why so many Americans have lost confidence in the election process.



Election Day should mean Election Day. The moment polls close, everyone should know that every legally cast ballot has already been received and secured. Allowing ballots to continue arriving… — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) June 29, 2026

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So the postmarking of dates and cheating can continue. — LJF in Michigan (@ljf_michigan) June 29, 2026

Now if post-dating ballots were punishable by life in prison - mandatory - maybe this policy would work... — Steve Stanton (@baaslaunch) June 29, 2026

The only thing the Dems and media ever say about election fraud is "it hardly ever happens!"

Bad deal. Now, it's up to the honesty of the USPS employees to date them properly and timely. We've already had to fight against that. — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) June 29, 2026

If anybody wants to be even more skeptical, go search which candidates the postal workers unions endorsed in the last couple of presidential elections.

So in the term “Election Day”, the word “Day” means nothing. That’s dumb. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) June 29, 2026

So, it's not really "Election DAY" then? Sheesh.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (and several SCOTUS justices seem intent on helping them do that).

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