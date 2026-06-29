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Democrats Are VERY Excited About SCOTUS' Ruling on Mail-in Ballot Counting (X Users Are Guessing Why)

Doug P. | 11:33 AM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The state of California can take up to about a month after Election Day to keep counting ballots, and the Democrats would like to make that the norm in as many states as possible.

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The Supreme Court helped them get closer to that goal with today's 5-4 ruling:

Rejecting a Republican National Committee challenge, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that elections officials may count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day if they were postmarked beforehand.

The court, divided 5-4, held that the Mississippi law challenged by the RNC does not unlawfully conflict with the federal law that sets Election Day in early November.

John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberals on that one. 

Another reason to pass the SAVE America Act has been spotted:

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Meanwhile, the Democrats are thrilled and will gladly accept this ruling from a Court they like to otherwise call illegitimate:

"More people." Uh huh. And who might those people be?

The Democrats are spiking the ball and many think the reason is obvious: 

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The only thing the Dems and media ever say about election fraud is "it hardly ever happens!" 

If anybody wants to be even more skeptical, go search which candidates the postal workers unions endorsed in the last couple of presidential elections. 

So, it's not really "Election DAY" then? Sheesh. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (and several SCOTUS justices seem intent on helping them do that).

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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