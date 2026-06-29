Fetterman Roasts Dem ‘Crazypants’ as Media Pulls a Classic: Total Amnesia Until the Primary’s Over

For some reason, Corporate Media decided to start covering Mamdani's Commies AFTER they won the primary. Today, it was revealed Darializa praised Karl Marx and North Korea. This is something voters maybe should have known. Oh, well!

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Will Democrats continue to defend Crazypants or pretend “oh, I wasn’t really paying attention”? pic.twitter.com/pJZGma4sxW — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 29, 2026

They'll pretend they 'aren't up to speed on every Democrat candidate across America'.

Amazed that random congressional candidates bother the senator more than a president who attempted a literal coup to end our democracy. https://t.co/L4YKmZRxcO — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 29, 2026

Will Democrats ever get tired of this one tired line?

The Democrats don't seem to be fans of Fetterman, lately.

Even Fetterman sees it. At this point the Democrats defending the radicals are the radicals. https://t.co/dqsHGHxZT9 — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) June 29, 2026

The radicals have taken over the Democrat Party. There is nothing they can do to stop it now.

Crazypants!!!!

Gotta love this guy. https://t.co/lIkTWMAwzt — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) June 29, 2026

He's always entertaining.

Nazi tattoo. Avowed communism, not just "democratic socialism." Praise for Hamas, Hezbollah and Kim Il Sung and Josef Stalin. Is there ANYTHING that a Democratic candidate could say that would cross the line for Democratic voters? https://t.co/zBxiHI315Z — California Globe (@CaliforniaGlobe) June 29, 2026

Yes, absolutely! They could voice support for Israel. That would be their immediate downfall.

I guess Fetterman’s just turning into Trump now, he’s got the insulting little nicknames and everything https://t.co/dtXqm6oRGc — Lou Anon (@LouAnonAnon) June 29, 2026

It really has been beautiful to watch.

That would be awesome.

Real communism has never been tried.

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They are who we said they are. https://t.co/d7kgzmyet3 — Moving Saratoga Forward (@ForwardSaratoga) June 29, 2026

For some reason voters didn't believe them.

@AOC @SenSanders @SenSchumer you guys realize this woman is praising the man who tortures and executes people by having them eaten alive by dogs right?? But "noooooooo, we can't call it out because it's OUR side doing the bad thing!" You people are worthless. https://t.co/O2sEpvTRCR — Togo-pogo (@SledDoge4) June 29, 2026

Honestly Sanders and AOC probably agree with Chevalier. Let's be honest.

They can't wait to get rid of YOU, and you're a dyed-in-the-wool democrat who votes with them on like 98% of their stuff.



You just refuse to be a commie, and you refuse to hate Israel.



That's all it takes to get in their bad graces. None of them care. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 29, 2026

It's very sad to see.

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