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Fetterman Roasts Dem ‘Crazypants’ as Media Pulls a Classic: Total Amnesia Until the Primary’s Over

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 29, 2026
Grok

For some reason, Corporate Media decided to start covering Mamdani's Commies AFTER they won the primary. Today, it was revealed Darializa praised Karl Marx and North Korea. This is something voters maybe should have known. Oh, well!

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They'll pretend they 'aren't up to speed on every Democrat candidate across America'. 

Will Democrats ever get tired of this one tired line?

The Democrats don't seem to be fans of Fetterman, lately. 

The radicals have taken over the Democrat Party. There is nothing they can do to stop it now.

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He's always entertaining. 

Yes, absolutely! They could voice support for Israel. That would be their immediate downfall. 

It really has been beautiful to watch.

That would be awesome.

Real communism has never been tried. 

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For some reason voters didn't believe them. 

Honestly Sanders and AOC probably agree with Chevalier. Let's be honest. 

It's very sad to see. 

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN NORTH KOREA

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