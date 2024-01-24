Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden by the Phrase 'Learn to Code'

As Twitchy readers know, The Los Angeles Times recently announced that it was beginning massive layoffs.

And there was much rejoicing.

This announcement was the latest in a similar trend among many left-wing media outlets, across many genres, including Vice Media, The Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated, which actually laid off its ENTIRE staff. And this is in addition to cutbacks at other corporations that have embraced woke policies and DEI, such as Bud Light, BlackRock, and (LOL) Ibram X. Kendi's 'Center for Antiracist Research' (a more ironic name, we have never encountered).

And, again, there was much rejoicing.

But, of course, not everyone was feeling the good vibes of fake journalists suffering the consequences of their own horrible actions. Mark Barabak of the LA Times (who, unfortunately, was not laid off, we don't believe) took to X to scold everyone who was celebrating the termination of his colleagues ... who hate us.

For those inclined to respond to folks who've just been laid off from newspaper jobs, telling them to "learn to code" is not only mean and heartless but unoriginal and not at all clever.

Rather, look inside and ask how you grew that black hole where your heart is supposed to be. — Mark Z. Barabak (@markzbarabak) January 23, 2024

Awww. We're sorry, Mark. Maybe we should express more compassion for the people at the same newspaper that called Larry Elder 'the black face of white supremacy' and cheered on people ACTUALLY DYING if those people happened to not want to get injected with an experimental 'vaccine.'

Any time the corporate media downsizes the people should celebrate.



Remember that they hate you. pic.twitter.com/OZfNWp8y2S — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 23, 2024

Oops.

But hey, that wasn't Barabak himself who said those things. Maybe we would lend him a little more sympathy if we could see what HE said during COVID.

There’s always a tweet pic.twitter.com/pBvDB4jgmj — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 24, 2024

Oh. Oh, dear.

Well, that's not a very nice thing to say, is it, Mark? We're so sorry that you are not enjoying reaping season as much as you enjoyed sowing season.

[Narrator: We're not sorry.]

As for the phrase 'learn to code' itself, which suddenly seemed to offend Marabak so much, X was quick to point out to him where the phrase originated.

“Learn to code” was created by the likes of those that were laid off today, they aimed it at the coal miner’s of America. These “folks” that lost their jobs are the ones who dug that black hole that exists in place of our hearts. We now joyfully spit those words into their faces. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 24, 2024

That damn shoe doesn't fit on my other foot. pic.twitter.com/znEVuCwFLt — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) January 23, 2024

We looked, but we don't recall Barabak speaking out against this phrase when it was his friends and the President he loves so much who were using it.

Weird.

Why are we laughing?



Because journos like you rejoiced when the country was shut down over Covid, jobs and businesses lost, get the jab or get fired.



And you want grace now?



Not a chance, Princess.



Welcome to the world you created. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 24, 2024

was it mean, heartless, unoriginal or not at all clever when these same journalists used it to mock coal miners and pipeline workers? you know, people who actually PRODUCE things for a living? Cry me a river, build a bridge, and get over it. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 24, 2024

'Learn to mine cobalt.' We like the sound of that. They can help make the EVs they want to force everyone to drive. Come on. Do it for the planet, journos.

Besides, we're pretty sure none of these poor excuses for reporters could actually learn to code. At least not as well as A.I., which not only can code better than they could but is also already more advanced at journalism than they would ever hope to be.

You deserve as much sympathy as you showed the coal miners who were laid off due to the ESG agenda you push.



You deserve as much sympathy as you showed the small business owners whose livelihoods were destroyed by the lockdowns you supported.



You deserve as much sympathy as… https://t.co/xL6ZX2BZnx — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 23, 2024

"Learn to code" was a phrase journalists created. Maybe you guys will look inward yourselves someday, but today isn't that day. https://t.co/RmZSpfMUNJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2024

Journalists? Look inward? Yeah, we're not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

A good journalist could find out where the “learn to code” line came from https://t.co/8UbmazaVVC — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 24, 2024

The fact that they are all being cashiered pretty much forever puts to rest any debate about whether any of them are 'good journalists.' They don't even know what the word journalism means. They know what 'activist' means though. Now, they're just 'unemployed activists.'

HA. See, this is why @PolitiBunny is playing 4D chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Telling Barabak to learn to code ... in code. Priceless.

Aaaahahahaha. OK, that one was pretty clever too.

Coal mining is an honest living. https://t.co/yP9DmFQLgY pic.twitter.com/xf4tZjDalI — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) January 24, 2024

That would be fun to watch. But we're guessing 99 percent of journos couldn't last in coal mining even as long as Derek Zoolander did.

Of course, Barabak wasn't the only journo trying to elicit sympathy from people to whom he has never shown anything but contempt. Chris 'Reporters Don't Root For A Side' Cillizza also saw fit to scold us for our justified schadenfreude.

Will never get people who celebrate when other humans -- with families, mortgages, medical bills etc -- lose their jobs https://t.co/uAsqPbnUEx — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

Really, Cillizza? YOU are saying this? Luckily, people were happy to remind him of things he said as well. Like this:

Hey @ChrisCillizza --



In late 2021, you said that "tens of millions of Americans" should be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine or "run the risk of losing their job"https://t.co/OqTmPGi3xXhttps://t.co/4lVrtjVZfV pic.twitter.com/nuoDvxouve — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) January 24, 2024

Yep. There's always a tweet. Always. LOL.

It is ironic though that these 'reporters,' who are supposed to be knowledgeable and have entire databases of institutional memory at their fingertips can't even remember their own words from a couple of years ago.

Don't worry, journos. We're here to remind you.

In the meantime, learn to code, cope, odecay (still love that one), mine coal, and mine cobalt.

Maybe you all can be useful for the first time in your lives.

