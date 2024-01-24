Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden by the Phrase 'Learn to Code'

Ex CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 24, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, The Los Angeles Times recently announced that it was beginning massive layoffs

And there was much rejoicing. 

This announcement was the latest in a similar trend among many left-wing media outlets, across many genres, including Vice Media, The Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated, which actually laid off its ENTIRE staff. And this is in addition to cutbacks at other corporations that have embraced woke policies and DEI, such as Bud Light, BlackRock, and (LOL) Ibram X. Kendi's 'Center for Antiracist Research' (a more ironic name, we have never encountered). 

Advertisement

And, again, there was much rejoicing. 

But, of course, not everyone was feeling the good vibes of fake journalists suffering the consequences of their own horrible actions. Mark Barabak of the LA Times (who, unfortunately, was not laid off, we don't believe) took to X to scold everyone who was celebrating the termination of his colleagues ... who hate us. 

Awww. We're sorry, Mark. Maybe we should express more compassion for the people at the same newspaper that called Larry Elder 'the black face of white supremacy' and cheered on people ACTUALLY DYING if those people happened to not want to get injected with an experimental 'vaccine.'

Oops. 

But hey, that wasn't Barabak himself who said those things. Maybe we would lend him a little more sympathy if we could see what HE said during COVID. 

Oh. Oh, dear. 

Well, that's not a very nice thing to say, is it, Mark? We're so sorry that you are not enjoying reaping season as much as you enjoyed sowing season. 

[Narrator: We're not sorry.]

As for the phrase 'learn to code' itself, which suddenly seemed to offend Marabak so much, X was quick to point out to him where the phrase originated.  

We looked, but we don't recall Barabak speaking out against this phrase when it was his friends and the President he loves so much who were using it. 

Weird. 

'Learn to mine cobalt.' We like the sound of that. They can help make the EVs they want to force everyone to drive. Come on. Do it for the planet, journos. 

Advertisement

Besides, we're pretty sure none of these poor excuses for reporters could actually learn to code. At least not as well as A.I., which not only can code better than they could but is also already more advanced at journalism than they would ever hope to be. 

Journalists? Look inward? Yeah, we're not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen. 

The fact that they are all being cashiered pretty much forever puts to rest any debate about whether any of them are 'good journalists.' They don't even know what the word journalism means. They know what 'activist' means though. Now, they're just 'unemployed activists.' 

HA. See, this is why @PolitiBunny is playing 4D chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Telling Barabak to learn to code ... in code. Priceless. 

Advertisement

Aaaahahahaha. OK, that one was pretty clever too. 

That would be fun to watch. But we're guessing 99 percent of journos couldn't last in coal mining even as long as Derek Zoolander did. 

Of course, Barabak wasn't the only journo trying to elicit sympathy from people to whom he has never shown anything but contempt. Chris 'Reporters Don't Root For A Side' Cillizza also saw fit to scold us for our justified schadenfreude. 

Really, Cillizza? YOU are saying this? Luckily, people were happy to remind him of things he said as well. Like this: 

Yep. There's always a tweet. Always. LOL. 

It is ironic though that these 'reporters,' who are supposed to be knowledgeable and have entire databases of institutional memory at their fingertips can't even remember their own words from a couple of years ago. 

Advertisement

Don't worry, journos. We're here to remind you. 

In the meantime, learn to code, cope, odecay (still love that one), mine coal, and mine cobalt. 

Maybe you all can be useful for the first time in your lives.

*** 

