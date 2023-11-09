'I Got Some Words': Vice President Kamala Harris Cackles Like an Idiot Again
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 PM on November 09, 2023

It's being reported in Variety today that Vice Media has announced layoffs of staff from various of their divisions. From Variety:

Although 100 isn't a huge number the news sent ripples through the world of online media, as current employees informed the world that they were being let go.

Others lamented what they view as a cold and cynical decision that they feel puts profits over people... because of course that's how they're thinking of it. One such was the trade union that represents the workers at Vice Media. If a Union has ever acknowledged that they might have had a hand in bad times for their employers we don't recall it happening, so this is less than shocking. It's The Man, Man.

The statement from the Union wasn't met with much support, however.

Several Twitter users chimed in to explain to where Vice had gone wrong, although they didn't seem optimistic about the chances of the outfit being turned around anytime soon.

We're in love with this more complicated way of saying 'learn to code'. Well done!

Ultimately it sounds like this move will be noticeable for anyone who watched shows produced by Vice...

But at this point how many of those could there be? If they had any substantial number of viewers of their programs they probably wouldn't be in this pickle!

At the end of the day losing your job is always tough and we wouldn't wish it on anyone, but we can't say it's shocking that things weren't going great over at Vice. And as the man said, they can always learn to code!

***

