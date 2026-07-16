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Trump/Iran MELTDOWN: Jessica Tarlov's Sanity Just Took a Long Walk Off of a Short Pier and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:57 AM on July 16, 2026
Townhall Media

Jessica Tarlov is once again proving why liberals have no business on foreign policy, whining on X that Trump's Iran campaign hasn't wrapped up in a tidy 48 hours despite all the tough talk about bridge strikes and power plant takedowns. 

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The Fox News Democrat has been reduced to muttering about "market manipulation" because actual results don't arrive on her preferred cable news timeline.

Of course, if a Democrat were in the Oval Office she would be praising their dedication to doing things right and cheering any decisions the president made. But since it's Trump ... not so much.

Pathetic.

Post continues:

We tried diplomacy. And now you’re left thinking this is just market manipulation.

What?

Why not both?

Well, she is on the left, that's basically their thing.

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Can't fix stupid.

Evergreen post.

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