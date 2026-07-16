Trump/Iran MELTDOWN: Jessica Tarlov's Sanity Just Took a Long Walk Off of a Short Pier and LOL (Watch)

Jessica Tarlov is once again proving why liberals have no business on foreign policy, whining on X that Trump's Iran campaign hasn't wrapped up in a tidy 48 hours despite all the tough talk about bridge strikes and power plant takedowns.
The Fox News Democrat has been reduced to muttering about "market manipulation" because actual results don't arrive on her preferred cable news timeline.
Of course, if a Democrat were in the Oval Office she would be praising their dedication to doing things right and cheering any decisions the president made. But since it's Trump ... not so much.
Pathetic.
We were promised 24–48 hours. Then a few weeks. Then a few months. We've had "bridge day" and "power plant day" multiple times. Every day it's "Iran wants a deal." Every day it's "the war is almost over." At some point, enough. We tried bombs. We tried diplomacy. And now you’re… pic.twitter.com/MQ41aqptEe— Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 15, 2026
Post continues:
We tried diplomacy. And now you’re left thinking this is just market manipulation.
What?
Jessica hates diplomacy. Or she just doesn't understand how it works. https://t.co/Rud9v0TfnY— WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) July 16, 2026
Why not both?
Delusional. She is angry bitter and delusional https://t.co/DLs3668K63— Brian Smith (@Brian5mith) July 16, 2026
Well, she is on the left, that's basically their thing.
Imagine Jessica Tarlov 3 months in to WW2: “well, Germany didnt surrender yet so let’s call it quits and we lost!”— Kfriz43 (@kfriz43) July 16, 2026
Recommended
Inflation is transitory— Question All Rhetoric (@qallrhetoric) July 16, 2026
Russia collusion
The border is closed
Mostly peaceful protests
Conservatives are not being targeted
Hunters laptop
You really wasted a ton of dough on school. Guess you can’t fix stupid
Can't fix stupid.
Evergreen post.
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