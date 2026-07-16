Ana Navarro Goes Full-Shrieking-HARPY in FIERY CNN Debate 'Cuz Americans DO Back Trump on Immigration

A fiery clash erupted on CNN as New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan defended aggressive ICE enforcement and the deportation of unvetted illegal immigrants.

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During the heated (which is really just a nice way of saying bats**t) panel discussion, Moynihan emphasized that voters backed Trump’s mandate to prioritize removing criminal illegal aliens who entered the country in massive numbers under the previous administration, warning of the ongoing public safety risks.

She's right, of course.

Which is probably why Ana Navarro lost her ever-loving, unhinged mind even more so than usual.

As we've said before and we'll say again ... SHE'S GONNA BLOOOOOOW!

Watch:

Heated CNN clash over ICE: Ana Navarro freaks out after @LydiaMoynihan points out that illegal aliens are unvetted criminals (Reminder—Joe Biden let in 10 million illegal immigrants).



Moynihan: “[The American people] don’t wanna see ICE abolished. And so I think the left is… pic.twitter.com/hFa4Qbf7O0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2026

Post continues:

... going further and further in a way that actually will alienate voters… Trump feels very keenly and folks in his administration is he, he was elected to do this…because they see every day that passes, if we aren’t deporting potentially unvetted illegal criminals, there’s an opportunity cost.” Navarro starts screaming in defense of illegal alien criminals.

It's as if Phillip is trying to bring the loudest and dumbest people imaginable to her show because she knows people like watching a good fight. Or in this case, a good meltdown. And speaking of melting down:

A condescending blow hard by the name of Charles Blow melts down at @LydiaMoynihan and calls her a “child” on CNN Newsnight:



Moynihan: “I know you’re trying to get your social media clip with a gotcha... I’m not here to answer to you.”



Blow: “I really appreciate you lecturing… pic.twitter.com/BkpbVyokhF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2026

Post continues:

... me about what I’m here to do. I'm here because Abby’s Show invited me here. And I have been in journalism for a very long time. In fact, I came to the New York Times when you, the year that you were born. So I would choose, I'd suggest that you choose a lane that is your own and stay in it and don't lecture me because I won't be lectured by a child.”

Tell us you have no argument without telling us you have no argument, Chuck.

What a wuss-out.

Is it just our imagination, or are pundits on the left getting crazier and crazier? Or, perhaps they've always been this insane, but we're just seeing them more? Either way, this is truly Twitchy gold, so THANK YOU, Ana and Charles, for being complete idiotic morons.

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