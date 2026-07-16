She CAN'T Bury It! INCONVENIENT Charlie Kirk Video Surfaces Making Candace Owens Look Even CRAZIER

We imagine Candace Owens and her jolly band of woke right loons are in full damage-control mode after an old video of Charlie Kirk resurfaced, showing him warning about demonic influences in the movement she's a leader in just days before his tragic assassination.

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While her tinfoil-wearing fans try to downplay or disappear it, the internet isn't letting this one fade quietly—reminding everyone that some receipts hit harder than others.

Watch:

Charlie Kirk knew Candace Owens was a snake all along.



Here he is calling her demonic just days before he was murdered.



Candace is desperately trying to bury this video, but she can't.

pic.twitter.com/tIYCLA2pj0 — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) July 15, 2026

Kirk said it himself. That corner of the Internet, the corner blaming Jews for everything, hating Jews ... they are demonic. Evil.

I miss Charlie every day but watching videos of him speaking wisdom makes it sting much worse. Have a listen and do share. https://t.co/CFegJsEqMX — JEN (@jenhselhsel) July 15, 2026

Same.

Candace went to Russia and now suddenly thinks TPUSA is some kind of Russian spy project.



What percentage of her show is just free-associating connections between things that she happens to have done or seen on TV recently? https://t.co/PzaiFTWuJc — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) July 14, 2026

No wonder people in her corner are trying to stick Community Notes on the post and denying that he was referring to her even though she was indeed part of the question asked of him.

It's wild how desperate people are to pretend he didn't say what he said:

This is one of the most pathetic attempts I’ve seen.



Charlie clearly stated “blaming Jews for everything wrong in the world is demonic”.



He also said this… pic.twitter.com/m6C54KawPJ — Jessa (@JessaB61) July 16, 2026

Charlie knew his wife was a snake in the end. Demonic. Who gets mic’d up the day after their husband dies and films themself at his casket? pic.twitter.com/W7SLG8O7ZS — LilFlips🇨🇴 (@pullinchalks) July 16, 2026

See what we mean?

Wait, there's more.

She claims to be a psychic who talks to the dead, but only the dead who want to talk. Yeah, seriously.

Do you guys just lie constantly? — Zane Smith (@ZSGolf) July 16, 2026

Aww the irony.

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