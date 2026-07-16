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She CAN'T Bury It! INCONVENIENT Charlie Kirk Video Surfaces Making Candace Owens Look Even CRAZIER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:12 AM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

We imagine Candace Owens and her jolly band of woke right loons are in full damage-control mode after an old video of Charlie Kirk resurfaced, showing him warning about demonic influences in the movement she's a leader in just days before his tragic assassination.

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While her tinfoil-wearing fans try to downplay or disappear it, the internet isn't letting this one fade quietly—reminding everyone that some receipts hit harder than others.

Watch:

Kirk said it himself. That corner of the Internet, the corner blaming Jews for everything, hating Jews ... they are demonic. Evil. 

Same.

No wonder people in her corner are trying to stick Community Notes on the post and denying that he was referring to her even though she was indeed part of the question asked of him.

It's wild how desperate people are to pretend he didn't say what he said:

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See what we mean? 

Wait, there's more.

She claims to be a psychic who talks to the dead, but only the dead who want to talk. Yeah, seriously.

Aww the irony.

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ANTISEMITISM CANDACE OWENS CHARLIE KIRK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WOKE

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