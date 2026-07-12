I Believe I can Fly: Video Captures Yellowstone Tourist Hurled Into the Air by Charging Bison

Yellowstone National Park is truly one of the most unique and scenic places on Earth. Every year, millions of tourists flock there to see the erupting geysers and geothermal formations, or hike through what must seem like endless forests and grasslands abundant with wildlife. Yellowstone provides animal lovers the opportunity to see wolves, bears, cougars, and, of course, bison in their natural habitats.

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Every year, wildlife has to remind tourists that Yellowstone is their home, and as visitors, they are subject to wildlife's rules. Those rules can be harsh. Just ask anyone who's left food in their car when bears are around.

The latest example was caught on video as a man who no doubt believed he was at a safe distance to take a few pictures of a bison was chased down by the massive bovine and helplessly hurled through the air.

Yellowstone can be just as dangerous as it is beautiful.

Watch:

A tourist was seriously injured after a bison tossed them about 8 feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park. The attack was captured on video by photographer Mike Macleod. pic.twitter.com/ZtGTb32Gee — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2026

It's hard to tell what set the bison off, or why he picked that guy. He is farther away from the animal than almost everyone else in the video, including the person filming. He doesn't approach or attempt to touch the beast. A mistake made by many who are gored or even killed by bison. He seems to follow all the rules that tourists are told to follow.

Holy crap. Hope this guy recovers. This is terrifying. https://t.co/3LPRw4GCuX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2026

Fearing that the bison may continue to gore the victim, several bystanders, including Mike Macleod, who filmed the initial attack, ran to the victim's aid and chased the animal away. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with what have been reported as serious injuries. He remains in the hospital.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown eight feet into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Photographer Mike Macleod who filmed the incident said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything."https://t.co/G9yK54TWMF — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) July 11, 2026

According to Macleod, the victim may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

MacLeod said the man was walking with his grandson when the agitated bison made them the targets of its aggression. “I was just trying to get some dramatic footage of that bison having a fit,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s changed my idea of what to expect from these guys at this time of year, because I would not have predicted that happening.” “He started walking through the campground,” MacLeod said. “He was coming up to this group of kids, who were taking pictures on their cellphones from a good distance away, and then the buffalo charged these kids.” When the bison charged, the kids safely scattered. But the bison wasn’t done yet. That’s when McLeod started filming.

After he began to film, the eventual victim and his grandson came into frame. A truck is seen passing between the bison and the pair. Macleod believes that the truck may have aggravated the bison.

MacLeod said the bison kept running through the campground, while people occupants yelled and screamed at each other to alert one another to the threat. After a while, the bison found a patch of dirt to wallow in. Then, the victim appeared. He had no idea what was about to happen. “They weren't even in that camping loop,” McLeod said. “They were walking along the road, quite a ways away from the bison, and it started running at them.” “He was sitting in the dust, like bison do, with his head out towards the road,” MacLeod said. “When the bison started to get up, the grandfather's like, ‘OK, time to leave,’ and they moved off behind these trees.” Then, a white pickup appeared. For whatever reason, that set the bison off again. “The bison was charging the truck,” MacLeod said. “The guy in the truck saw that happening, and he just kept going. The bison (then went) to where these two were hiding in the trees.”

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We hope the man makes a quick and full recovery. His story stands as a reminder that no matter how many people camp, hike, or otherwise visit Yellowstone, the animals there are wild and are under no obligation to follow our rules.

Lots of views on this today.



It's scary because this was not one of those "Let's go hug the big furry cow" incidents, the guy appears to be keeping a respectful distance and something just set the bison off. https://t.co/bda1VCsDFN — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2026

Fella got the ol' Yellowstone Yeet. https://t.co/RyED64r3VX — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 12, 2026

Guys, don’t get too close to the bison and DEFINITELY do not touch them.



They’re not docile.

You are in their home.



I know, it’s cool how they walk around Yellowstone, especially on the roads and awww, they’re so cute and furry.



Don’t.



Also, stay OUT of the hot springs. https://t.co/sajsUiDx1B — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 12, 2026

The hot springs thing is a stupid human tricks story for another day, but this is all really good advice.

Yellowstone is really one of the most unique and beautiful places on Earth. We encourage everyone to see it at least once. If you go, remember to stay out of the hot springs, don't leave food in your car, and whatever you do, don't try to pet the big fluffy cows.



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