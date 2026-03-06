Gavin Newsom's Career-Defining Answer Goes Terribly Wrong
NYC's First Lady Hearted Oct. 7 'Celebration' Posts—But Hey, She's a 'Private Person,' Says the Mayor

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

So basically, she shares the sentiment of most of the Democrat Party these days

Apparently, Zohran Mamdani's wife liked Instagram posts celebrating October 7. Obviously, it was pretty clear her husband isn't a fan of Israel or the Jewish people, but clearly, she shares his sentiments on steroids.

Oh, that's simple. In the Democrat Party, it is fine to support terror groups like Hamas. On the other hand, it is not at all advisable for a Democrat elected official or even their spouse to be seen as supportive of Israel. 

So, that's the reason she was rarely seen on the campaign trail. She's so radical they had to keep her under wraps.

Apparently, Mamdani doesn't believe the behavior of political spouses should be newsworthy? That's an interesting take. 

Corporate Media will always cover for Commies.

Apparently, they should start asking 'are you or your spouse or immediate family member a Nazi'. This is today's Democrat Party. 

It's always in the eyes. 

