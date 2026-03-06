NYC's First Lady Hearted Oct. 7 'Celebration' Posts—But Hey, She's a 'Private Person,' Says the Mayor

So basically, she shares the sentiment of most of the Democrat Party these days

NEW, from me @J_Insider—New York City's First Lady, Zohran Mamdani's wife, liked Instagram posts celebrating the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, including one that featured stills from livestreams of the assault and labeled it "systemic change for collective liberation." pic.twitter.com/23RTUl4oNb — Will Bredderman (@WillBredderman) March 6, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, Zohran Mamdani's wife liked Instagram posts celebrating October 7. Obviously, it was pretty clear her husband isn't a fan of Israel or the Jewish people, but clearly, she shares his sentiments on steroids.

Can someone at the NYTimes explain to me why we should care about Dan Goldman’s wife’s pro-Israel posts but not Zohran’s wife’s pro-Hamas posts? https://t.co/6q8riUDDjS — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 6, 2026

Oh, that's simple. In the Democrat Party, it is fine to support terror groups like Hamas. On the other hand, it is not at all advisable for a Democrat elected official or even their spouse to be seen as supportive of Israel.

Exhibit A why Americans can never import third-world Marxist trash.



Especially not Islamists.



This is the most dangerous political couple in America right now.



Send. Them. Home. https://t.co/yL21yf2WTb — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 6, 2026

Zohran Mamdani & the DSA took great lengths to keep his radical wife out of the spotlight. An app brought them together through an algorithm of hate for America & Israel - her celebration of Oct. 7 is on brand.

This is her art, turning the NYC towards Islam and against Israel. https://t.co/sVr0mYzScd pic.twitter.com/O00EaJhQLp — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) March 6, 2026

So, that's the reason she was rarely seen on the campaign trail. She's so radical they had to keep her under wraps.

"My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall," Mamdani says, when asked about this story just now. Says it's his responsibility to answer to his "thoughts, policies and decisions." https://t.co/t2ckNFAwey — Annie McDonough (@Annie_McDonough) March 6, 2026

Apparently, Mamdani doesn't believe the behavior of political spouses should be newsworthy? That's an interesting take.

Rama Duwaji celebrated elderly, women, children being slaughtered in an unprovoked attack by Hamas, a terrorist organization. But this is what we get from the @nytimes:

"The new first lady of New York City takes her place at New York Fashion Week — and in the spotlight" https://t.co/kNFaSI4P4A — Jean (@queens_parents) March 6, 2026

Corporate Media will always cover for Commies.

Cuomo ran maybe the most incompetent campaign in history, how did they miss this (and how did his campaign not get her to scrub her socials)



absurd that the platner mamdani wunderkid campaign managers seem incapable of asking candidates "do you have controversial social posts" https://t.co/oYVlQ3MuVp — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) March 6, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, they should start asking 'are you or your spouse or immediate family member a Nazi'. This is today's Democrat Party.

Chick is bat-poop level insane.



Look in her eyes, there is no soul in there… — Ahab (@AhabsBones) March 6, 2026

It's always in the eyes.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.