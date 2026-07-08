Chris Rufo's Latest Report on Gavin Newsom's California May Be the Most Stomach-Turning Yet



We've lost count of all of the reports that investigative journalist Chris Rufo has published exposing the sheer corruption of California Governor Gavin Newsom and his administration. Here is just a partial list:

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- $114 million wasted on a bridge for cougars and butterflies,

- Free sex changes (that don't actually change anyone's sex) for homeless illegal aliens,

- $500 million for a 911 emergency call system -- that didn't work and had to be scrapped,

- $189 million for free iPads for state prisoners, who used the devices to groom minors, and

- Importing homeless people to Los Angeles, and probably helping them vote.

So, when we say that Rufo's latest report, while not exposing a taxpayer boondoggle, may be the most disturbing of them all, that's saying a LOT.

Note: We will keep this as clean as possible, but this report does involve sex trafficking, so we wanted to advise readers of the subject matter in advance.

In fact, the report and accompanying video are so revolting that X will not permit us to embed Rufo's pinned tweet about it, but here is the text of his post:

Gavin Newsom has effectively legalized an open-air sex market in the middle of Los Angeles. In 2022, he signed legislation decriminalizing loitering with intent to commit prostitution. Now, gangs are pimping girls as young as 14 and branding them with tattoos—all in the open.

Rufo posted an equally disturbing follow-up that we were able to embed:

Gangs are running an open-air sex market in the middle of Los Angeles. B***j**s for $25. Sex for $60. Pimps selling girls as young as 14.



"The younger you are, the more money you make." pic.twitter.com/vi5YOFvWLs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 8, 2026

Horrific.

But the full report, which Rufo also posted as a reply, is so much worse.

Read our full report about California's open-air sex markets in City Journal: https://t.co/ZWnga3irsA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 8, 2026

Here are some excerpts, showing how Newsom -- with the help of depraved elected officials like Scott Weiner -- has created a new Sodom and Gomorrah in Los Angeles:

This is Figueroa Corridor, one of California’s most notorious sex markets. Here, prostitutes gather, night after night, selling sex acts that, according to one former cop, cost as little as $25. Last year, members and associates of a gang were indicted after allegedly trafficking adults and minors—including foster children—along the corridor and branding them with tattoos. This was all the predictable result of public policy. In 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law decriminalizing loitering with intent to commit prostitution. When he signed the bill, Newsom suggested it would help would reduce the harassment of women. Stephany Powell, a former sergeant in an LAPD Vice unit and former executive director at Journey Out, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit serving human trafficking victims, rode with us along the corridor. 'Statistically, the average age of entry for human sex trafficking is between the ages of 12 and 14 years old,' she said. 'We’d see 14-, 15-year-olds that were out on the prostitution tracks. We also would see 25-to-30-year-olds ... some of them had been out on the streets on the prostitution tracks since age 13. And in those cases, nine times out of ten, they had a trafficker.'

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In Great Britain, the entire nation is in an uproar over Pakistani 'groomer gangs' that trafficked and sexually assaulted more than 250,000 young girls over decades.

We're having a hard time seeing how the situation in Los Angeles is any different.

In California, it had been a crime to loiter with the intent of committing prostitution since at least 1995. Patrol officers could use this law to curtail the street market—and stop, identify, and rescue trafficked minors.



That began to change in 2016. That year, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed S.B. 1322, prohibiting minors from being charged with solicitation of and loitering with intent to commit prostitution. The law was arguably well-intentioned, reflecting a belief that trafficked children shouldn’t be treated as criminals. But that wasn’t enough for the state’s progressives. In 2021, State Senator Scott Wiener authored S.B. 357, a bill that would fully decriminalize loitering with intent to commit prostitution. A trio of the state’s most powerful progressive institutions—the Anti-Defamation League, the ACLU’s California chapter, and Equality California—rallied behind the bill, which passed in 2022. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill in July of that year, suggesting that it would reduce the 'harassment of women.' He also referenced 'transgender adults,' seemingly endorsing LGBT activists’ view that the loitering statute had criminalized 'walking while trans.'

Of course, all of the usual horrible suspects are involved in Newsom's 2022 law, effectively legalizing prostitution and trafficking young girls.

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And the results have been predictable.

Since the law’s passage, however, Figueroa has more prostitutes than it did before. Before S.B. 357, Powell says she delivered around 30 makeup kits along the entire corridor each night that she engaged in outreach efforts. When we drove past a particularly active handful of blocks, Powell said that after 'S.B. 357 passed, we counted about 60 girls just from this track [alone].' More minors are apparently being trafficked, too. The Times reported that LAPD Sergeant Al Navarro’s officers, who work at the nearby 77th Street station, rescued 123 children in 2024—a nearly eightfold increase from 2022, the year before S.B. 357 took effect.

Yikes.

According to former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the passage of SB 357 has caused sex trafficking to explode in the city.

“Crime is down in California” - Gavin Newsom https://t.co/Ta9mYdWDOE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 8, 2026

Of course, crime statistics are going to go down when you decriminalize everything, even child prostitution.

Thank Scott Weiner and Gavin Newsom. Both need to answer for this travesty. https://t.co/Q6zC3eQizC — Howell Ellerman (@howellsacto) July 8, 2026

That sodomite @Scott_Wiener fought for this.



His soul will never know peace. And he will spend all of eternity in hell. — Old Man Thick n Hearty (@OldManhearty) July 8, 2026

God willing. In the meantime, he cannot win Nancy Pelosi's Congressional seat.

The only good news on that front is that the radical DSA bloc of the Democrat Party has even turned on Weiner because he is not supportive enough of the terrorist haven and fictional country known as 'Palestine.'

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Couldn't have happened to a more deserving slimeball.

The modern Democrat Party is pro-crime, pro-drugs, pro-cartel, pro-human trafficking, pro-homelessness, anti-family, anti-property rights, anti-parental rights, anti-business, and anti-taxpayer.



No exaggeration.



How did we get here??? — Cartallica (@CartallicaX1) July 8, 2026

They are showing no signs of slowing down, either.

The permissiveness of not just prostituion but under age sex trafficking in California and Los Angeles is not discussed enough.



This is the largest open air illicit brothel in the world. https://t.co/z1A7h2Ft5y — Dick Lucas 🇺🇸 (@dickclucas) July 8, 2026

Despite Newsom's protestations, Rufo concludes his report by noting that all SB 357 has done is 'enabled ... a wave of crime, suffering, and abuse.'

That makes sense. Crime, suffering, and abuse are all pillars of Newsom's brand.

It was already terrible on Figueroa St. in Los Angeles. Newsom and his sidekicks in the legislature, who aren’t raising their kids anywhere near such a mess, decided make it worse. https://t.co/cr9FuCfFsp — RealSteveB 714 (@RealSteveBellow) July 8, 2026

Rufo, as well as the law enforcement officials he talked to, acknowledged that this was always a high prostitution area of the city. What Newsom has done, however, is strip police of all tools and measures they once had to keep it in check, and also to rescue minors caught in the sex trafficking rings.

How people still vote for this is beyond me... https://t.co/VMwecKVqXX — Jeremy (@Jeremy_) July 8, 2026

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When elections in California last for months, this is the result of the inevitable fraud that goes along with that.

Progressives have legalized under age prostitution in California. Next time one of your stupid friends gets all puffed up about Trumps rudeness show them this and ask them why they don’t get upset about 14 yo being forced into drug addiction and prostitution. https://t.co/wccplRuodS — Jason Stricklin (@Downsouthshib) July 8, 2026

Leftists will screech all day about 'the Epstein class,' all while ignoring how Newsom is doing much worse to minors in his state.

Well I see that @GavinNewsom has once again allowed criminals to have final say in LA.



Great job Governor I see what the power & the elites of Dem party fear about you running for President.



Open air sex markets that has underaged girls being trafficked and openly abused. https://t.co/96k4uiW93j — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 8, 2026

It is no longer enough to say that Newsom is incompetent, though he surely is that.

This is deliberate on his part. And he has no intention of rescinding the law he passed or doing anything to protect the young girls of Los Angeles -- the majority of whom, ironically, are minorities.

The only good news in Rufo's report is that the federal government is doing everything it can to step in and interdict the people behind the sex trafficking. Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli has already indicted 16 members of criminal gangs running sex trafficking operations that involved branding, kidnapping, and targeting girls as young as 14.

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Without any help from Newsom.

It's impossible to come to any other rational conclusion when it comes to Newsom or Weiner.





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