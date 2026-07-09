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Platner’s Last Power Play: Won’t Withdraw From Maine Senate Race Until Last Possible Minute on Monday

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Local news in Maine is reporting Graham Platner won't withdraw from his campaign until Monday. Monday is the deadline for withdrawing. Why not now?

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After his 11 minute rambling speech last night, most expected Platner would withdraw right away.

Oh, this could get very dicey.

As he said in his video last night, the party can limit his access to voter data and can cut off funds, but they still can't force him off the ballot.

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He wants to be the 'Maine' character ... get it? Who knows what his motivation is? Maybe he hopes his supporters can galvanize and pressure the Democrat Party to keep him on the ballot? 

He likes bullying women. It's not clear if he has the notion to terrorize a whole political party.

There were rumors of more serious stories. Time will tell if Platner digs his heels in and more tales come forth. 

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Could he still collect disability in Argentina? If not, how would he survive? 

Stay tuned!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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