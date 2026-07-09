Platner’s Last Power Play: Won’t Withdraw From Maine Senate Race Until Last Possible Minute on Monday

Local news in Maine is reporting Graham Platner won't withdraw from his campaign until Monday. Monday is the deadline for withdrawing. Why not now?

Source familiar w/Graham Platner's next moves says he's planning to file notice of withdrawal to Maine Secretary of State on Monday, the deadline per state law to get his name off the ballot. (confirming @hollyotterbein @axios). Maine Dems have till July 27 to name replacement. — Benjamin Kail (@BenKail) July 9, 2026

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After his 11 minute rambling speech last night, most expected Platner would withdraw right away.

Whoa boy



Why wait unless.... https://t.co/nMTH767rvX — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2026

From @mikeshepherdME on potential Maine Dem process to name new nominee. Could be 600-strong convention (500 delegates elected proportionally by county, 100 from Democratic State Committee). Though I believe process still being hammered out & remains fluid https://t.co/pxoTsAj2tK https://t.co/YXWYWyStIR — Benjamin Kail (@BenKail) July 9, 2026

Oh, this could get very dicey.

Just a reminder that there is no legal mechanism to force him off the ballot if he decides he doesn’t want to be forced off https://t.co/O3xcIXcRzg — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 9, 2026

As he said in his video last night, the party can limit his access to voter data and can cut off funds, but they still can't force him off the ballot.

no reason to wait unless.... you know https://t.co/EEsmXgQHtp — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 9, 2026

Platner wants one more weekend of his phone ringing and being the Maine character before the silence and ostracizing starts or will he just not file the paperwork on Monday so he has months of being the Maine character before losing to Collins? https://t.co/CcovyWj6dw — 🇺🇦Banquo (@BanquoDyar) July 9, 2026

He wants to be the 'Maine' character ... get it? Who knows what his motivation is? Maybe he hopes his supporters can galvanize and pressure the Democrat Party to keep him on the ballot?

He keeps posturing in private, but neither time he's appeared on camera since the sexual assault allegation dropped has he looked like he has the stomach for what running as a pariah candidate would actually entail. https://t.co/baRVydoiQj — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 9, 2026

He likes bullying women. It's not clear if he has the notion to terrorize a whole political party.

He is lying. If he doesn’t do it asap, then a metric f**kton of things will be dropped on his head. Until he is embarrassed and shamed forever. This replacement is going forward whether he likes it or not. Every day he delays, it will get worse. — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) July 9, 2026

There were rumors of more serious stories. Time will tell if Platner digs his heels in and more tales come forth.

Why not today? Still posturing? — TLO (@tedlinko) July 9, 2026

While I doubt he would do it, would anyone be completely shocked if he waited until 4:59 pm on Monday to withdraw? Thereby screwing the entire Dem Party in ME? — Brian Mistrot (@brian_mistrot) July 9, 2026

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Unless he flees to Argentina https://t.co/Nz3ryGzhB6 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 9, 2026

Could he still collect disability in Argentina? If not, how would he survive?

Chris. Narcissistic sociopathic people cannot accept loss. They have to be beaten into submission. This replacement is going forward with or without him and that has been made clear. He can kick rocks. — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) July 9, 2026

The plot thickens 🍿🍿🍿 — Maximus 🇺🇸 (@DrMaximus_NYC) July 9, 2026

Stay tuned!

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