Graham Platner Superfan Bernie Sanders Recommends He Step Aside in Tear-Stained Post

Supporters for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner have been dropping like flies over the past two days. All of the Democrats who were willing to stick with him despite the Nazi tattoo and the Lyndsey Fifield allegations are withdrawing their endorsements. Why? Because, as Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell made clear, Democrats want to win, and they're less certain they can do that now with a damaged candidate. If Platner's poll numbers were holding steady, it would be a different ballgame.

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Perhaps Platner's biggest and most visible supporter was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who posted just a couple of hours ago that he has spoken with Platner and recommended that he step aside.

I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 7, 2026

Cue the photos:

Own it, This is your guy. We knew he was a woman abusing Nazi months ago yet you went all in. OWN IT COWARD pic.twitter.com/06L0D54EKN — ohio made 👠 (@8timewinner) July 7, 2026

I did NAZI that coming. pic.twitter.com/ufG7Imr5vy — NON NOBIS DOMINE (@VerumEstLiberta) July 7, 2026

Bernie, you are so brave. Your morals and convictions are something to behold. Thank you for putting character above party.



😜🤡 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 7, 2026

For future reference, how many sexual assaults must a Marxist candidate engage in before you will no longer support them? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 7, 2026

So, a Nazi tattoo and sexual assault of conservative women is fine, but sexual assault of a liberal woman is a bridge too far.



Nice to know where you flaming hypocrites draw the line. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 7, 2026

But the NAZI SS CONCENTRATION CAMP GUARD TATTOO *wasn’t* enough for you to rescind your support of Platner.



You are a total disgrace. — RJC (@RJC) July 7, 2026

You don't care about the allegations. There were plenty before this one. You care about his failing poll numbers and staying in power. When it became clear that he's going to lose to Susan Collins, your party does what it always does "in the name of democracy". — CuriousAmerican (@CuriousAmerikan) July 7, 2026

This is the weakest statement I have ever seen. You should be embarrassed. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 7, 2026

What changed, Bernie? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 7, 2026

Why? What happened? — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 7, 2026

You enthusiastically supported a violent misogynist with a Nazi tattoo.



You don't get to walk away with a 27-word weak statement. pic.twitter.com/VmN1S3ALKu — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 7, 2026

Which allegations? The first ones? The ones after that? The most recent ones? The ones still to come? — MT Johnson (@ItsMeMTJohnson) July 7, 2026

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Why stop supporting him now? Literally nothing changed. — Le Chef (@MrLiveFreeOrDie) July 7, 2026

Platner immediately sent out a statement and posted a video denying the latest allegations.

The only thing worse than your judgement of character is your economic literacy. — Michael Moriarty (@MoriartyUSA) July 7, 2026

You’re a feckless clown of a man. — TexasHillCountryPatriot 🇺🇸 (@THCP1776) July 7, 2026

That's probably the weakest statement we've heard from a Democrat yet … "I have recommended that he step aside."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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