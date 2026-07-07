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Graham Platner Superfan Bernie Sanders Recommends He Step Aside in Tear-Stained Post

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Supporters for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner have been dropping like flies over the past two days. All of the Democrats who were willing to stick with him despite the Nazi tattoo and the Lyndsey Fifield allegations are withdrawing their endorsements. Why? Because, as Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell made clear, Democrats want to win, and they're less certain they can do that now with a damaged candidate. If Platner's poll numbers were holding steady, it would be a different ballgame.

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Perhaps Platner's biggest and most visible supporter was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who posted just a couple of hours ago that he has spoken with Platner and recommended that he step aside.

Cue the photos:

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Platner immediately sent out a statement and posted a video denying the latest allegations.

That's probably the weakest statement we've heard from a Democrat yet … "I have recommended that he step aside."

***

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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