Harold Ford Jr. Warns Fellow Dems Their Socialist Takeover Is Turning the Big Tent Into a Loony Bin

Democrat Harold Ford, got real serious with his fellow Dems last night on Fox News.

💥NEW: Dem Harold Ford Jr.🇺🇸



"If we find independents and even some Democrats leaving in the fall come October, November ... we will have ONLY ourselves to blame if we continue to embrace a group of people whose ideas are not only anti-Democrat Party — but anti-American." pic.twitter.com/bgImyjmGVO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 21, 2026

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That's a truth bomb. Basically he said if Independents and some Democrats don't vote for Dem candidates, it's their own fault. They have embraced the DSA and these crazy Socialists and they are scaring people off. It isn't making the tent larger, it's making it much, much smaller. It's turning the tent into an insane asylum, actually.

It's simply amazing to see people like Van Jones, Bill Maher, and Harold Ford Jr decrying Socialism 4 months before the midterm elections when it's been THEM AND THE DEMOCRAT PARTY that have embraced Socialists, Socialism, and Socialistic policies for the last 10 years just to… https://t.co/q0A5Cav0Hn — FactsMatter (@FactsMa02805793) July 22, 2026

It's a little too late to do the right thing now.

Well, hello, the democrats hate America, it's citizens and it's constitution. https://t.co/8kKAROabOl — Jen Barry (@JenBarry241784) July 22, 2026

This is not 'Breaking News'.

@HaroldFordJr You are always the voice of reason. Mayor Koch of NY was the same and even as a conservative, we always admired his wisdom too. https://t.co/JQDpNOyHlm — @auntmimihere doin’my MAGA thing & a Cspan junkie. (@auntmimihere) July 22, 2026

Too bad there are not many people willing to listen to reason.

Harold…



Cross the party line.



I have always thought you were thoughtful and not a typical Democrat https://t.co/NKOyJ78duU — Corgi Lover (@WestTexasGolfer) July 22, 2026

The Democrats have no place for thoughtful people any longer.

Even the Dems are starting to see how much the Dems hate America. https://t.co/ssjES80g19 — daisy_bloom (@Kb65431) July 21, 2026

They've allowed the lunatic Commies led by Bernie to take over.

"They are afraid of the socialist/communist wing of the party" ~ Harold Ford Jr



Also Harold Ford Jr: pic.twitter.com/2oKQxvJaFN — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) July 21, 2026

That's concerning.

It's too late for the Democrat party ... the combination of endless TDS and now calling this a "big tent" has allowed the Socialists to infect and take it over. There is no undoing this ... — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) July 22, 2026

Their whole party platform is 'Orange Man Bad' and 'Free Palestine'. Time will tell how that goes over with American voters.

Harold Ford Jr has to be struggling to stay in the Democratic Party. He’s level headed and represents past values of the party. Actually seems like a good guy. — Jayfly, (@Jayflycosta1) July 21, 2026

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Demorcrat vs Republican used to be a fight of we trust government vs we trust business but we all trusted God. Now it’s we hate God and all western values vs we can only trust God and our western values. The choice is far more dire. — MB Sooner (@dwdavi5) July 22, 2026

People must go vote and not grow complacent.

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