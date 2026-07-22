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Harold Ford Jr. Warns Fellow Dems Their Socialist Takeover Is Turning the Big Tent Into a Loony Bin

justmindy
justmindy | 11:21 AM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

Democrat Harold Ford, got real serious with his fellow Dems last night on Fox News.

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That's a truth bomb. Basically he said if Independents and some Democrats don't vote for Dem candidates, it's their own fault. They have embraced the DSA and these crazy Socialists and they are scaring people off. It isn't making the tent larger, it's making it much, much smaller. It's turning the tent into an insane asylum, actually. 

It's a little too late to do the right thing now.

This is not 'Breaking News'.

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Too bad there are not many people willing to listen to reason.

The Democrats have no place for thoughtful people any longer. 

They've allowed the lunatic Commies led by Bernie to take over.

That's concerning.

Their whole party platform is 'Orange Man Bad' and 'Free Palestine'. Time will tell how that goes over with American voters.

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People must go vote and not grow complacent. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS SOCIALISM

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