Young Life Snuffed Out at Loyola: Killer Illegal Released Under Biden—But Cato Insists It's Trump's Fault

A young woman was killed at Loyala by an illegal. Rather than concern itself with ensuring this never happens again, the Cato Institute is apparently interested in just blaming the GOP (of course).

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BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

Interesting that ICE didn't track him down after his shoplifting arrest, as mandated by the Laken Riley Act, because Trump's DHS has completely ignored the Laken Riley Act in favor of racial profiling random people on the street. https://t.co/vzSRL6No1x — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) March 22, 2026

So, according to David, the Trump Administration is responsible for this and not the open border facilitated by the Left since Obama. Whatever.

Because it happened in 2023 when the Biden administration policy was that a shoplifting charge wouldn’t be an enforcement priority for ICE. Nor would sanctuary Chicago have notified ICE they had him:



The Laken Riley act passed in 2025.



His prior arrest was in 2023. https://t.co/WCEXDWiy5o — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Oh. Well, that certainly changes things.

Except the Laken Riley Act applies retroactively, so the date of his arrest is completely irrelevant. The entire point of the Laken Riley Act was to require ICE to go get those people "not otherwise detained by Federal, State, or local officials." pic.twitter.com/OT3HrsAYpM — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) March 22, 2026

David wasn't done trying to blame Trump. He doubled down.

So, let me get this straight.



It’s the Trump admin’s fault for not having ICE arrest this “non violent” criminal, when you & others are calling for less ICE enforcement every day, but Biden has no blame for releasing him at the border & sanctuary Chicago has no blame for… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Never get in a battle with Bill Melugin about immigration. He won't be bested.

They did an entire operation in Chicago and met resistance every single step of the way with zero local cooperation.



Hard to do much targeted enforcement when activists with whistles are following ICE everywhere.



I’m sure ICE would’ve loved to grab this guy if they could’ve. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

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David should just take the L.

The fact that you’re trying to turn this preventable murder into some sort of gotcha is quite telling.



Oh yeah, and: https://t.co/indCFzMv5q — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 22, 2026

Actually, it's the most telling part.

He is desperately trying to distract from the fact that a) this depraved person was admitted to the US under Biden and b) that Chicago's sanctuary policy prevented law enforcement from cooperating with ICE. And, there is this....https://t.co/LslvHxEFFG — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) March 22, 2026

The facts don’t matter to David. He will obfuscate to advocate for illegals. https://t.co/tU4PEJv62c — NoNameGiven (@SilentThisTime) March 22, 2026

His whole schtick is running cover for illegals and Democrats.

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