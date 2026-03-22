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Young Life Snuffed Out at Loyola: Killer Illegal Released Under Biden—But Cato Insists It's Trump's Fault

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on March 22, 2026
Meme

A young woman was killed at Loyala by an illegal. Rather than concern itself with ensuring this never happens again, the Cato Institute is apparently interested in just blaming the GOP (of course).

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“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

So, according to David, the Trump Administration is responsible for this and not the open border facilitated by the Left since Obama. Whatever.

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Oh. Well, that certainly changes things.

David wasn't done trying to blame Trump. He doubled down. 

Never get in a battle with Bill Melugin about immigration. He won't be bested. 

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David should just take the L.

Actually, it's the most telling part.

His whole schtick is running cover for illegals and Democrats.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

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