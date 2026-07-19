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Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story for Money, Tries DELETING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on July 19, 2026
ImgFlip

Why are Democrats so weird? 

Serious question.

On what planet does someone think sharing a story about their explosive diarrhea is a good way to raise campaign funds?

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We're not even making this stupid up.

In a move that screams campaign panic, Texas Democratic candidate Sara McGee is dangling one of the most unappetizing incentives imaginable to hit a quick $5,000 fundraising target.The aspiring state representative is promising to spill every graphic detail of her recent run-in with cyclosporosis — the so-called “lettuce disease” — including an explosive episode in a men’s bathroom at Whataburger. 

Yeah, we told you guys, weird.

McGee framed the TMI tale as “good… like an Amazon review good,” making it available to donors only if the cash rolls in within 48 hours. It’s the kind of desperate, oversharing stunt that usually signals a campaign in serious trouble rather than one riding high on momentum.

Look at this:

What if people paid her not to talk about her exploding diarrhea. Surely that would make her more money, right?

Guys, side note, we write about some crazy stuff at Twitchy but we can't help but notice how much we've written about bowel functions of Democrats in the past decade. There is something wrong with their party ... 

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HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like she deleted it ... but as you all know, once you post something on X, it lasts forever because someone, somewhere always has a screenshot.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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