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Illinois Governor Who Said Biden Was Mentally Sharp Just Diagnosed Trump With Dementia

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on July 01, 2026
Twittter

After the Hur report about Joe Biden was released, we found out that the special counsel considered the White House occupant at the time (working under the guidance of President Autopen) to be an "elderly man with poor memory." At that time, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said it was very irresponsible of Hur to give his opinion about Biden's mental acuity because he was in no position to do so: 

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"I thought it was extremely unfair for... a Trump appointee, originally to the Department of Justice, to offer his own opinions about the mental acuity or age of the President of the United States," Pritzker said.

As we all know, the Democrat approach is to take everything we knew to be true about Biden and project it onto President Trump. Pritzker no longer finds this kind of talk to be "extremely unfair":

The White House responded accordingly:

Pritzker's doing such a lousy job that the Chicago Bears are likely moving to Indiana so you'd think he'd have better things to do than keep trying to project Biden's failings onto Trump. But apparently not. 

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Pritzker's not a doctor, but he IS a huge liar. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track all while Democrats like Pritzker try to project Biden's failings onto Trump. 

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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