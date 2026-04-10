Dem Tries Saving FACE After Being Dragged for Story About Not Calling 911 When His Kid's Lips Turned Blue

As Twitchy readers know, Kansas Democrat Noah Taylor went viral when he claimed he and his wife had to second-guess calling for an ambulance when their kid's lips turned blue because insurance is expensive or something.

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When my son's lips turned blue, my wife and I had to pause and ask ourselves: can we afford the ambulance?



No Kansas family should ever have that conversation. — Noah Taylor (@noahforkansas) April 8, 2026

We're not entirely sure what he was thinking because the backlash was ... impressive. So impressive (and not in a good way), that Taylor made a video trying to backpedal and double down all at the same time.

Yup, we made the same face you're making right now.

See for yourselves:

The replies are loud on this one (and though none of them are genuinely concerned about my son, he's doing just fine).



Over 2/3rds of Americans have these same anxieties over health care costs, and half couldn't pay for a $500 unexpected medical bill out of pocket.



The problem… https://t.co/VfhzbFeGDL pic.twitter.com/Ew5ri9dMbq — Noah Taylor (@noahforkansas) April 9, 2026

Post continues:

... isn't me saying it out loud. The problem is we've accepted it.

No. The problem is nobody believed him, but if they DID, that would make him and his wife really terrible parents. The problem is his crap story. That's it.

What we all do: worry about rising medical costs



What only pieces of s**t do: delay while watching their child die worrying about money and then talk about it on the internet, insisting it's normal — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) April 10, 2026

There ya' go.

No. The problem is people like you have no compunction about either using your kids' well-being as political fodder OR lying about doing so. You are the villain here, not the victim. And it's richly deserved. You should probably shut the hell up and slink away now....🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 10, 2026

The problem is almost everyone has anxiety AFTER THE FACT, not while their child is turning blue. They dont stop, look at the little guy dying and have a conversation about deductibles. — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) April 9, 2026

This did not make things any better for Taylor.

Oh, I’m very concerned for your Son.



My dad would have STOLEN an ambulance to get me to the hospital if I was in need of medical care. — Jason (@jstan_7561) April 10, 2026

Most parents would.

They certainly wouldn't get on X and use the situation to campaign ...

People didn't show concern because they assumed you were lying.



They thought it better to think you made up a story rather than think you're a bad dad because when your son needed medical attention you worried about cost first.



Sorry we assumed you're a better dad than you are. — Jon (@faroutmadman) April 10, 2026

Ouch.

No…no good loving parent thinks about a hospital bill when their child is having an emergency. This didn’t help you at all.. — Coral (@bobandcoral) April 10, 2026

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I’m concerned about what an awful parent he has 🤷‍♂️ — JR (@Jr24fn) April 10, 2026

Bro, you weren't even concerned for your son. — Rae (@Tac0_B3lle) April 10, 2026

And that was the ugliest part of all. He was more concerned with playing politics and trying to score cheap points than he was about the fact that he hesitated to contact emergency services when his kid's lips turned blue.

Democrats, man.

They're just awful.

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