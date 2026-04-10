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Dem Tries Saving FACE After Being Dragged for Story About Not Calling 911 When His Kid's Lips Turned Blue

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on April 10, 2026
Various

As Twitchy readers know, Kansas Democrat Noah Taylor went viral when he claimed he and his wife had to second-guess calling for an ambulance when their kid's lips turned blue because insurance is expensive or something.

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We're not entirely sure what he was thinking because the backlash was ... impressive. So impressive (and not in a good way), that Taylor made a video trying to backpedal and double down all at the same time.

Yup, we made the same face you're making right now.

See for yourselves:

Post continues:

... isn't me saying it out loud.

The problem is we've accepted it.

No. The problem is nobody believed him, but if they DID, that would make him and his wife really terrible parents. The problem is his crap story. That's it.

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There ya' go.

This did not make things any better for Taylor.

Most parents would.

They certainly wouldn't get on X and use the situation to campaign ... 

Ouch.

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And that was the ugliest part of all. He was more concerned with playing politics and trying to score cheap points than he was about the fact that he hesitated to contact emergency services when his kid's lips turned blue.

Democrats, man.

They're just awful.

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