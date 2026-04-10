'Do Your JOB': Tom Homan Drops the HAMMER on Abigail Spanberger for Blocking ICE Access to Virginia Jails

Like MANY Virginians, Tom Homan is very disappointed and less than impressed with Abigail Spanberger since she took office in January. He has been quick to point out that she ran as a moderate and then, once elected, started to govern as some unhinged, progressive, Marxist Leftist.

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Ok, so he didn't say that part, BUT he did point out she lied to get elected.

And he is actively warning her that her actions could force more ICE street operations.

Homan warns Spanberger blocking access to Virginia jails could force more ICE street operations: 'Do the job'https://t.co/PufrLgHMYv — The Jeff Katz Show (@jeffkatzshow) April 9, 2026

From Fox News:

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, blasted Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger over her policies surrounding federal immigration officials and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests that have been ignored by the state under her leadership. Homan sat down with Fox News Digital for an exclusive interview, where he said if Spanberger is unwilling to cooperate with federal law enforcement, the border czar is willing to "send more teams into the streets." "Elections have consequences," Homan explained. "[Spanberger] ran on a law enforcement position that she was a career law enforcement person. [She] is a much different person now since she’s in that governor’s slot."

Oh. Hell. Yeah.

What he said.

Considering how many murders Virginians have already seen by illegals (of the murders in Fairfax County, 75% of them have been committed by an illegal), we're pretty sure Homan and ICE would be more than welcome in the Commonwealth.

If Spanberger won't protect her citizens, someone has to.

Do it! — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) April 9, 2026

And sooner than later!

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