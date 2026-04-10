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Melania Calling the Epstein Survivor Circus' BLUFF (and the Reaction AFTER) Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on April 10, 2026
(Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

First Lady Melania Trump doesn't often put herself out there when it comes to dealing with the crazy, which made what she did yesterday by calling on Congress to provide the Epstein survivors with a public hearing even more impactful.

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And the reactions to what she did by both the survivors themselves and the Trump Hate Cult (we can't say 'the Left,' anymore because of the whackadoo brigade) prove that this may well have been just another op all along.

Watch:

Yes, we see what she did there.

We also see how the survivors reacted and ... it's not good.

Why wouldn't they be thankful for her support? For her advocacy?

Surely, all they really want is justice at this point.

Great. And here's their opportunity to make it count.

What's the big deal?

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We all know why.

Pretty brilliant for a woman our pals on the Left spend a lot of time trashing, smearing, and pretending she's not very smart.

Pretty sure the point has been proven. 

Just not the one these 'survivors' wanted.

Or Massie ... 

You'd think he'd just be happy that the First Lady is advocating for these survivors to have some justice.

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But ... but ... that's not how it's supposed to work. If Melania is advocating for these women, then that means Trump really isn't involved, and we all know our pals on the Left (and whatever the Hell Massie, Kelly, Carlson, Owens, and the rest are these days) don't want to lose their talking point right before the midterms.

We all know this was never about justice, right?

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CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JEFFREY EPSTEIN JIM ACOSTA MELANIA TRUMP

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