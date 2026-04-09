Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk on Trump (Watch)

Jessica Tarlov really seems to want America to fail.

Is it too much for us to ask Democrats to cheer for the country even if they hate Trump? Seriously. Must they side with the Islamic regime that slaughtered tens of thousands of their own people simply for protesting just because, TRUMP BAD?

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The ceasefire was a complete fiction. While the White House announced one, missiles were still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon. Reality doesn’t match the headline.



The White House was forced to backtrack today because the proposed “10-point deal” from Iran was a disaster… pic.twitter.com/ZyAxYolNEc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 8, 2026

Post continues:

... that would let them enrich uranium, fund proxies like Hezbollah, maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, and get sanctions relief. Even top allies like Mark Levin and Larry Kudlow are calling it a disaster. Let’s be honest about how we got here: there was never an imminent threat to the U.S. Now we’re stuck in it, negotiating from a weakened position.

Trump got everything he wanted.

Iran blinked.

And everyone seems to know this Tarlov.

Tap tap tap. Jessica either pretends she is stupid or she really just is. pic.twitter.com/9X82zBi1RN — An American (@DialSe7en) April 8, 2026

She's like a low IQ monkey explaining quantum physics. She has no clue.... — MGP (@MGPalmer2) April 9, 2026

Too funny. And accurate.

Amazing you’re so dumb you’re believing Iranian propaganda 🙄 — ✌🏽 This is Me: Linden 🇺🇸 (@ThisLinden) April 9, 2026

It's what she does.

These are the ACTUAL points Trump is negotiating. The list put out by Iran was pure propaganda. Iran has no military left, no nukes and no bargaining chips. They're in no position to demand anything. pic.twitter.com/zCdL2C3Mq3 — Ricky Rydell (@RickyRydell) April 8, 2026

Whoda thunk?

Oh, that's right ... ALL OF US.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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