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Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk on Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on April 09, 2026
Meme

Jessica Tarlov really seems to want America to fail.

Is it too much for us to ask Democrats to cheer for the country even if they hate Trump? Seriously. Must they side with the Islamic regime that slaughtered tens of thousands of their own people simply for protesting just because, TRUMP BAD?

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Watch this:

Post continues:

... that would let them enrich uranium, fund proxies like Hezbollah, maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, and get sanctions relief. Even top allies like Mark Levin and Larry Kudlow are calling it a disaster.

Let’s be honest about how we got here: there was never an imminent threat to the U.S. 

Now we’re stuck in it, negotiating from a weakened position.

Trump got everything he wanted.

Iran blinked.

And everyone seems to know this Tarlov.

Too funny. And accurate.

It's what she does.

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Whoda thunk?

Oh, that's right ... ALL OF US.

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Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL JESSICA TARLOV TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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