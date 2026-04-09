Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their Homepage and LOL

Well, well, well, would you look at that? It appears CNN has taken its SCARY TRUMP GAS PRICES graphic down from their homepage. Almost as if they know that now that prices are starting to drop, that image no longer hurts Trump.

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In fact, it would only help him.

What makes us laugh the most is that they thought nobody would notice.

BUT THEY DID.

JUST IN: CNN removes the gas price graphic from their home page as gas prices fall. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 9, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAA

It’s only news when bad things happen. That’s how journalism works unfortunately. If it bleeds it reads is what I learned — themoderateman (@themoderateman9) April 9, 2026

Oil just dropped to something like $20 a gallon, which will begin to impact gas prices sooner rather than later ... so, of course, CNN is trying to get ahead of the change.

Imagine that. Fake news CNN is trash. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) April 9, 2026

You’d think that they would have kept it up, so people could see good news… right??? — the Don of common sense (@donstringer18) April 9, 2026

Of course they did. And they wonder why people are them as propaganda. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) April 9, 2026

CNN displays its anti-American spirit every day. — Bonewitz🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸SAVE America🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bonewitz_SPBG) April 9, 2026

Of course, there are plenty of people in this post complaining about the cost of gas; it would be nice if they held their state governments accountable for the crazy taxes on top of a gallon of gas, but oh no... TRUMP.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who lectured us over and over again when gas prices were up under Biden, and they claimed it was not his doing or within his control. It's always the same thing.

And again, with oil prices dropping? Yeah, it's only a matter of time; otherwise, there's no way CNN would have pulled the graphic.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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