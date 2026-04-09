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Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their Homepage and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on April 09, 2026
Meme

Well, well, well, would you look at that? It appears CNN has taken its SCARY TRUMP GAS PRICES graphic down from their homepage. Almost as if they know that now that prices are starting to drop, that image no longer hurts Trump.

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In fact, it would only help him.

What makes us laugh the most is that they thought nobody would notice.

BUT THEY DID.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAA

Oil just dropped to something like $20 a gallon, which will begin to impact gas prices sooner rather than later ... so, of course, CNN is trying to get ahead of the change.

Of course, there are plenty of people in this post complaining about the cost of gas; it would be nice if they held their state governments accountable for the crazy taxes on top of a gallon of gas, but oh no... TRUMP.

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Keep in mind, these are the same people who lectured us over and over again when gas prices were up under Biden, and they claimed it was not his doing or within his control. It's always the same thing.

And again, with oil prices dropping? Yeah, it's only a matter of time; otherwise, there's no way CNN would have pulled the graphic.

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