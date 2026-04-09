BAWK! Top Biden Aide SCOLDS Abigail Spanberger for Chickening Out and Refusing to Debate VA Redistricting

Abigail Spanberger is not a great speaker.

She is not a great leader.

She is not a great thinker or doer.

But most of all, she is NOT a good debater. Not even a little bit. Anyone who saw her disastrous performance last year, while she froze solid for something like a minute, refusing to answer questions about her psychopath pal Jay Jones, knows this.

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So no one in Virginia was surprised to see that she refused the good-faith offer from former Virginia Governor George Allen to debate her blatant, authoritarian power grab. She ran. Just like she runs from hard questions and keeps bodyguards around her at all times, especially if reporters question her about the grab, ICE, or her lies about being a moderate.

That being said, if you have one of Biden's top former aides telling her to knock it off ... well, she might want to listen. Hiding didn't work out well for Biden in the end:

Former top Biden aide urges Va. Gov. Abigail Spanberger to stop using his playbook: 'Come out of her Biden bunker' https://t.co/QWLTmNppMq pic.twitter.com/aAJNF2IjGr — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

From the New York Post:

A former top official in the Biden administration slammed Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger as wrongly following Joe Biden’s playbook, squandering “goodwill” and allowing the GOP to define her, demanding she “come out of her Biden bunker.” The swipe comes as former Gov. George Allen offered to debate her virtually on the subject of redistricting if timing was an issue in her original rejection, and Spanberger briskly avoided a Fox News Digital reporter who confronted the tight-lipped governor in Richmond this week. Michael LaRosa, former first lady Jill Biden’s longtime top aide and spokesperson, slammed Spanberger on Tuesday, unfavorably comparing her to former President Joe Biden and calling a Washington Post poll showing her as the governor with the highest unfavorables dating back to Allen’s era “entirely self-inflicted and avoidable.”

To be fair, the GOP is not defining Abigail. She's doing that all by herself.

Spanberger is a smug, arrogant liberal who is punch drunk on her new power. She refused to answer questions during a debate. She refuses to answer press questions. She thinks she’s queen. — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) April 9, 2026

And she's learning the hard way that she's not.

Everyone despises her. She’s a bubble witch. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) April 9, 2026

When the Washington Post even has her down something like 13 points, you know it's even worse than that. If you look at any of her social media posts on X, all you see is people slamming her and calling her out. We're not entirely sure who likes her.

Well, besides George Soros and Hakeem Jeffries, who are counting on her to hand Virginia over to them for more power.

That's really why she won't debate; oh sure, she's a dumpster fire when she speaks, but she knows she will have to admit the language on the referendum is dirty and deliberately deceitful, and that she's actively silencing her party to appease the other party. AFTER she spent months insisting she was a moderate and even promising that she had no plans to gerrymander the state.

It would be very hard for her to have to admit she lied, so she would likely just stand there frozen on the stage anyway.

We're not holding our breath for her to decide to debate ... she's a lying coward, and we all know it.

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