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OOPSY! Eric Swalwell DESPERATELY Blamed MAGA for Harassment Allegations, Now THIS Inconvenient Post DROPS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Eric Swalwell's horrible, terrible, no-good, very BAD week (month, year?) is about to get so much worse. We know, we keep saying that, but from everything we're reading (and seeing from the past few years, even), what's coming down the pike for Swalwell isn't going to be good.

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And no amount of blaming MAGA or even crazy-pants Katie Porter will change that.

C'mon, no one is surprised to see the media circling the wagons around Fang Banger; everyone knew they'd go after the women instead of the alleged predator since he's a Democrat. That's what they do.

Case in point:

Influencer?

Hrm.

Between that and pretending that MAGA is behind all of this because Trump is scared of Swalwell (yeah, we laughed as well), you'd think that MAYBE Swalwell will get away with this, but ... turns out there are other signs.

Like this post:

Because he knows discovery would be a nightmare.

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Plus, it's hard to blame Porter or MAGA for those ... 

You know the face you make when you read something that makes your skin crawl? 

Yeah, we just made that face.

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Related:

Nutball GA Democrat Running for Office Outlines How She'll PUNISH Trump Supporters if She Wins (Watch)

Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopular and LOL -Vid

WOOF: Eric Swalwell Declares 'I'm Not Backing Down' Amid Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations (WATCH)

Scott Jennings HUMILIATES an ENTIRE CNN Panel Hemming and Hawing Over the Poor 'Iranian Butchers' (WATCH)

Is it Just Me, Or Does This Donut Ad From Eric Swalwell's Campaign Just SCREAM Bad Taste?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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