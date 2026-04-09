OOPSY! Eric Swalwell DESPERATELY Blamed MAGA for Harassment Allegations, Now THIS Inconvenient Post DROPS

Eric Swalwell's horrible, terrible, no-good, very BAD week (month, year?) is about to get so much worse. We know, we keep saying that, but from everything we're reading (and seeing from the past few years, even), what's coming down the pike for Swalwell isn't going to be good.

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And no amount of blaming MAGA or even crazy-pants Katie Porter will change that.

C'mon, no one is surprised to see the media circling the wagons around Fang Banger; everyone knew they'd go after the women instead of the alleged predator since he's a Democrat. That's what they do.

Case in point:

The influencer behind viral allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell has academic and political connections with UC Irvine Law professor and California governor's race rival Katie Porter. https://t.co/8AYmvv71V3 — CBS Sacramento (@CBSSacramento) April 8, 2026

Influencer?

Hrm.

Between that and pretending that MAGA is behind all of this because Trump is scared of Swalwell (yeah, we laughed as well), you'd think that MAYBE Swalwell will get away with this, but ... turns out there are other signs.

Like this post:

Oh, @EricSwalwell, you're gonna get it so much harder now



She's not *behind* them. Remember this post from Mike Trujillo last fall and then Keith Edwards posting the screenshot on March 22? Why aren't you going after them? https://t.co/FQszQdPj7y pic.twitter.com/O7NZOoPpHP — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 9, 2026

Because he knows discovery would be a nightmare.

Plus, it's hard to blame Porter or MAGA for those ...

Maybe that's his secret kink? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) April 9, 2026

You know the face you make when you read something that makes your skin crawl?

Yeah, we just made that face.

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Related:

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Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopular and LOL -Vid

WOOF: Eric Swalwell Declares 'I'm Not Backing Down' Amid Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations (WATCH)

Scott Jennings HUMILIATES an ENTIRE CNN Panel Hemming and Hawing Over the Poor 'Iranian Butchers' (WATCH)

Is it Just Me, Or Does This Donut Ad From Eric Swalwell's Campaign Just SCREAM Bad Taste?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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