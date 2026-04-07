Nutball GA Democrat Running for Office Outlines How She'll PUNISH Trump Supporters if She Wins (Watch)

Nothing to see here. Just some left-wing lunatic rambling about how she'll punish anyone who voted for Trump. It's always interesting to see how the people who claim Trump and his supporters are the violent ones are actually the dangerous nutjobs.

Advertisement

And they justify their hate and violence on the lies they tell themselves about how their behavior is righteous because those awful people on the Right deserve to be punished. If you ask them what exactly we've all done, they ramble on about racism and xenophobia, but really have no idea why they hate us all so much.

They just do.

Then they will scream 'NAZI' at you and run.

Check this broad out:

Democrat candidate for the GA State House Suzanna Karatassos says when Democrats take back control, anyone who voted for Trump will lose internet privileges for 4 years.



AND THIS RIGHT HERE IS WHY YOU BETTER NOT STAY HOME ON ELECTION DAY. pic.twitter.com/orL7caYzGx — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) April 6, 2026

Yikes, right?

Welp, we took it upon ourselves to go look at her Ballotpedia, and as you can likely guess, it's a disaster.

Suzanna Karatassos: "Georgia deserves better and it’s time for leadership that puts people over politics"



Suzanna Karatassos: "When Democrats are back in charge and we're rebuilding everything, the punishment for MAGA..." — RichardTater (@TheRichardTater) April 7, 2026

We've said it once, and knowing how Democrats are (especially the women), we'll likely say a whole lot more.

She's nuttier than a squirrel's BM after an acorn binge.

Just remember:



The people trying to silence you are not the good guys. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 6, 2026

Even though they think they are.

lol K. — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) April 6, 2026

We had a similar reaction.

Psycho — Stella X (@Stellaaa) April 7, 2026

HOOBOY.

============================================================

Related:

Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopular and LOL -Vid

WOOF: Eric Swalwell Declares 'I'm Not Backing Down' Amid Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations (WATCH)

Scott Jennings HUMILIATES an ENTIRE CNN Panel Hemming and Hawing Over the Poor 'Iranian Butchers' (WATCH)

Is it Just Me, Or Does This Donut Ad From Eric Swalwell's Campaign Just SCREAM Bad Taste?

WOMP WOMPITY WOMP! Check Out WHY a Federal Court Shut Down Tim Walz's Efforts to Restart Medicaid Funding

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.