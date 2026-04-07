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Nutball GA Democrat Running for Office Outlines How She'll PUNISH Trump Supporters if She Wins (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on April 07, 2026
Twitchy

Nothing to see here. Just some left-wing lunatic rambling about how she'll punish anyone who voted for Trump. It's always interesting to see how the people who claim Trump and his supporters are the violent ones are actually the dangerous nutjobs.

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And they justify their hate and violence on the lies they tell themselves about how their behavior is righteous because those awful people on the Right deserve to be punished. If you ask them what exactly we've all done, they ramble on about racism and xenophobia, but really have no idea why they hate us all so much.

They just do.

Then they will scream 'NAZI' at you and run.

Check this broad out:

Yikes, right?

Welp, we took it upon ourselves to go look at her Ballotpedia, and as you can likely guess, it's a disaster. 

We've said it once, and knowing how Democrats are (especially the women), we'll likely say a whole lot more.

She's nuttier than a squirrel's BM after an acorn binge.

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Brett T.
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Even though they think they are.

We had a similar reaction.

HOOBOY.

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Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove Trump for Threatening War Crimes Brett T.
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