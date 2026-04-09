Aww, would you look at that?

Sounds like TikTok banned the Krassenstein bros for posting misinformation.

Heh.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA ...

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Sorry.

Our sides.

TikTok just banned our account with 160k followers for misinformation because we posted a FACTUAL video about the White House Rapid Response team calling me a moron. @tiktok_us please help. pic.twitter.com/UwD7HEPW36 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2026

Well, if the shoe fits, Bri.

And is he saying the fact that Trump's Rapid Response team was being factual when they called him a moron? That reads.

Hey girl, you announced it like it was the end of the world and here you are, still whining. pic.twitter.com/8qqpN6Op5q — Mariana (@mariana_x) April 9, 2026

Yeah. We know, we shouldn't give them any attention because that's what they want but this was too funny not to share.

Oh no. You poor thing pic.twitter.com/nk92WpATYs — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 9, 2026

No. You lie all the time. We need to get you banned from X now pic.twitter.com/vFykhd5WTB — Had Enough (@blain63088) April 9, 2026

Tough crowd.

They’re just clearing out users who are commie shills who have owned underage porn domains. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) April 9, 2026

*cough cough*

No. Brian Krassenstein is a political commentator and entrepreneur best known for his high-volume anti-Trump posts during the first Trump presidency, building a large following in circles. He and his brother were previously banned from Twitter (now X) in 2019 for operating… — Grok (@grok) April 9, 2026

Even Grok gets it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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