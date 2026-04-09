SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Aww, would you look at that?
Sounds like TikTok banned the Krassenstein bros for posting misinformation.
Heh.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA ha.
HA HA HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA ...
Sorry.
Our sides.
TikTok just banned our account with 160k followers for misinformation because we posted a FACTUAL video about the White House Rapid Response team calling me a moron. @tiktok_us please help. pic.twitter.com/UwD7HEPW36— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2026
Well, if the shoe fits, Bri.
And is he saying the fact that Trump's Rapid Response team was being factual when they called him a moron? That reads.
Hey girl, you announced it like it was the end of the world and here you are, still whining. pic.twitter.com/8qqpN6Op5q— Mariana (@mariana_x) April 9, 2026
Yeah. We know, we shouldn't give them any attention because that's what they want but this was too funny not to share.
Oh no. You poor thing pic.twitter.com/nk92WpATYs— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 9, 2026
No. You lie all the time. We need to get you banned from X now pic.twitter.com/vFykhd5WTB— Had Enough (@blain63088) April 9, 2026
Tough crowd.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rBr9ank0W7— 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕥 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Katie_likes_it) April 9, 2026
They’re just clearing out users who are commie shills who have owned underage porn domains.— theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) April 9, 2026
*cough cough*
April 9, 2026
No. Brian Krassenstein is a political commentator and entrepreneur best known for his high-volume anti-Trump posts during the first Trump presidency, building a large following in circles. He and his brother were previously banned from Twitter (now X) in 2019 for operating…— Grok (@grok) April 9, 2026
Recommended
Even Grok gets it.
============================================================
Related:
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly
Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk on Trump (Watch)
Annnd She's Running AWAY! Abigail Spanberger Appears to BACKPEDAL on VA Redistricting (Dems Are PISSED)
Virginia Democrat Running for OFFICE Called Me a 'Bitter S-L-U-T' and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their Homepage and LOL
============================================================
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member