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*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on April 09, 2026
meme

Aww, would you look at that?

Sounds like TikTok banned the Krassenstein bros for posting misinformation.

Heh.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA ...

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Sorry.

Our sides.

Well, if the shoe fits, Bri.

And is he saying the fact that Trump's Rapid Response team was being factual when they called him a moron? That reads.

Yeah. We know, we shouldn't give them any attention because that's what they want but this was too funny not to share.

Tough crowd.

*cough cough*

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Even Grok gets it.

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SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY Sam J.
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