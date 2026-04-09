Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly

Is there anything more pathetic than a former Republican who threw a tantrum because he didn't get the job he wanted from Trump, turned into a Never Trumper, only to have Democrats gerrymander him out of a job ... pandering for Democrats to gerrymander Virginia?

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Seriously.

We have seen some dumb people do some dumb things, but this is impressive, even for a dummy like Adam Kinzinger.

And the fact the thinks people who are making fun of him are triggered is just sad.

Oh this triggered the MAGAs. So you know it’s right https://t.co/YecMQcvoO3 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 9, 2026

He is literally the meme. Actually, he may be even dumber than the meme because he doesn't understand what 'triggers' means and that people making fun of him for supporting a party that put him out of work because he hates Trump.

Wow.

We knew he was sinking, but this is sunk.

Not to mention, he's not convincing anyone:

The fortunate thing for Virginia Republicans is the only people who know who Adam Kinzinger is - or care what he has to say - were already voting with the communists. https://t.co/OUI3LfARGY — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 9, 2026

You literally lost YOUR JOB because the party you're pandering for GERRYMANDERED you out of it. They literally redrew the line so you no longer had anyone to serve.



That alone should influence you to oppose it.



I mean, this is just dumb from you, lol.



Hope they paid you well. https://t.co/lhb8ge8HmZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 9, 2026

The Dems gerrymandered you out of Congress. You are an idiot. — MountainMama (@mtnmamapatriot) April 9, 2026

Our apologies for any idiots reading this who may take offense at being compared to Adam Kinzinger.

What an absolute piece of human garbage - you should be ashamed of yourself.



Did you ever believe anything?! Or just what keeps getting you booked on podcasts?



Pathetic. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 9, 2026

Not as triggered as your crying. pic.twitter.com/8hwBEqkZy8 — JacobA2000 (@Jacobred2000) April 9, 2026

He does cry easy. Wonder if he cried when Democrats gerrymandered him out of his job.

Sure hope they paid him well for this ad ... and his soul.

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