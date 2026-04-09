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Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on April 09, 2026
Meme

Is there anything more pathetic than a former Republican who threw a tantrum because he didn't get the job he wanted from Trump, turned into a Never Trumper, only to have Democrats gerrymander him out of a job ... pandering for Democrats to gerrymander Virginia?

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Seriously.

We have seen some dumb people do some dumb things, but this is impressive, even for a dummy like Adam Kinzinger.

And the fact the thinks people who are making fun of him are triggered is just sad.

He is literally the meme. Actually, he may be even dumber than the meme because he doesn't understand what 'triggers' means and that people making fun of him for supporting a party that put him out of work because he hates Trump.

Wow.

We knew he was sinking, but this is sunk.

Not to mention, he's not convincing anyone:

Our apologies for any idiots reading this who may take offense at being compared to Adam Kinzinger.

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He does cry easy. Wonder if he cried when Democrats gerrymandered him out of his job.

Sure hope they paid him well for this ad ... and his soul.

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DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING NEVER TRUMP VIRGINIA

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SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY Sam J.
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