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Rep. María Elvira Salazar Has 24-Hour Meltdown When Called OUT on Her Amnesty ... Sorry ... Dignity Act

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Americans do not want amnesty.

Americans clearly want illegals deported.

They overwhelmingly voted for this in 2024, especially Republicans. So, you'd think a Republican would actually know better than to try to grant amnesty, even if it is hidden in a cute little bill with the word Dignity in it. What's really infuriating is that some of the bill makes sense, like pieces on securing the border officially, federal e-verify, etc., and they tried to sneak the amnesty bit in.

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Sneak being the keyword.

And what Rep. Maria Elivira Salazar is figuring out (the hard way) is that Republicans read bills. We just do. 

So this is not going over very well for her:

Post continues:

... and ZERO tolerance for criminals. That’s not amnesty. That’s law and order!

Is it, though, Maria?

Ahem.

Check out this meltdown ... it gotes on and on and on.

Post continues:

... hard, earned requirements to step forward and face the law, so American workers are protected, not undercut.

Amnesty is the chaos you’ve defended, millions in the shadows, no control, no accountability, and a system that stopped working a long time ago.

No shortcuts. No giveaways. No blanket forgiveness. That’s law and order. That’s DIGNITY.

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Sam J.
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WHOA. Really, Maria? 

Wow.

Also ... 

There is no dignity in entering our country illegally.

There is no dignity in crossing our border illegally so you can give birth here.

Where's the dignity in THAT?

Ok, so she does this a lot ... and we don't want to bore you with all of her posts because the meltdown is impressive.

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Except it's not clear, and it does look like amnesty.

Back and forth and back and forth ...

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WOOF.

We can't help but wonder who is actually voting for Salazar at this point. 

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