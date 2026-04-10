Rep. María Elvira Salazar Has 24-Hour Meltdown When Called OUT on Her Amnesty ... Sorry ... Dignity Act

Americans do not want amnesty.

Americans clearly want illegals deported.

They overwhelmingly voted for this in 2024, especially Republicans. So, you'd think a Republican would actually know better than to try to grant amnesty, even if it is hidden in a cute little bill with the word Dignity in it. What's really infuriating is that some of the bill makes sense, like pieces on securing the border officially, federal e-verify, etc., and they tried to sneak the amnesty bit in.

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Sneak being the keyword.

And what Rep. Maria Elivira Salazar is figuring out (the hard way) is that Republicans read bills. We just do.

So this is not going over very well for her:

There’s a fundamental misconception about what “amnesty” really means. Amnesty is looking the other way: no consequences, no accountability, just more chaos. That’s the system we’ve had for decades.



The Dignity Act ends it with enforcement, accountability, real penalties, and… pic.twitter.com/2SfE5msOPj — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Post continues:

... and ZERO tolerance for criminals. That’s not amnesty. That’s law and order!

Is it, though, Maria?

The Dignity Act is mass amnesty and would constitute a terrible betrayal of our voters. — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

Ahem.

Check out this meltdown ... it gotes on and on and on.

READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH.



Calling the DIGNITY Act “amnesty” isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill.



This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and… https://t.co/mWYBWEbup0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 7, 2026

Post continues:

... hard, earned requirements to step forward and face the law, so American workers are protected, not undercut. Amnesty is the chaos you’ve defended, millions in the shadows, no control, no accountability, and a system that stopped working a long time ago. No shortcuts. No giveaways. No blanket forgiveness. That’s law and order. That’s DIGNITY.

WHOA. Really, Maria?

Wow.

Also ...

There is no dignity in entering our country illegally.

There is no dignity in crossing our border illegally so you can give birth here.

I read it.



Sec. 2303(d) basically blocks all deportations by ICE.https://t.co/wQfPZAvVFq — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 7, 2026

Where's the dignity in THAT?

WRONG.. and it’s ironic because this completely ignores what the bill actually does.



It does NOT block deportations.

Recent arrivals (who came under Biden) are deportable.

Criminals are deportable. No exceptions so ICE can focus on their important mission.



This section ensures… https://t.co/JUga70YhD9 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Ok, so she does this a lot ... and we don't want to bore you with all of her posts because the meltdown is impressive.

This is FALSE.



No criminals or gang members are eligible under the bill, period. That includes domestic violence and all forms of trafficking.



Moreover, the Dignity Act INCREASES the penalty for child sex trafficking, higher than any other proposed bill (Section 1305). It also… https://t.co/ndgunPmfEF — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Yes, current E-verify IS a a joke because:



It’s NOT mandatory at federal level.



It’s NOT implemented nationwide.



It CAN be gamed with fake documents, and there are dozens of loopholes for contractors, etc.



That’s exactly why we need to ADDRESS it. The Digntiy Act includes… https://t.co/1RXW4DJLDC — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

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Immigration brings out strong passions. Good. It should. Because it affects every single American.



But before echoing the noise, look at the facts.



The Dignity Act is clear:

NO path to citizenship.

NO federal benefits.

Criminals get deported- NO MERCY.



Instead, you come… pic.twitter.com/iSYbAgvnRk — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Except it's not clear, and it does look like amnesty.

Kat - they receive ZERO federal benefits or entitlements. None.



No housing.

No food stamps.

No Social Security.



And they must purchase their own health insurance so they are not a burden on hospitals or ERs.



At the same time, they pay full taxes. They contribute to the system,… https://t.co/dJj9sMEEFw — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

This is the kind of Orwellian doublespeak we expect from the Left, not our own party.



The reality is that under the current system, illegal aliens ARE being deported.



We are not living under an amnesty regime, and it’s dishonest to say we are.



Our only objective right now… https://t.co/jBLaGGCKJG — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 10, 2026

Back and forth and back and forth ...

Hey Congressman, which “last fall” are you talking about? Because it sounds like you’re rewriting what voters really told us.



Let’s deal in FACTS…



LAST FALL, from Virginia to New Jersey, voters across the board sent a message, and you clearly missed it.



Hispanic voters… https://t.co/VDjRaIl7ef — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

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WOOF.

We can't help but wonder who is actually voting for Salazar at this point.

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