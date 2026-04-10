If Eric Swalwell Expects Us to Believe He's Innocent of Sexual Harassment Allegations THIS Did Not Help

Welp, it certainly does appear to be raining crap all over Eric Swalwell. And we'd be lying if we didn't think he deserves this and so much more. Yeah, we're petty that way. But considering what a miserable boil on the butt of humanity this guy has been for decades now, we just don't have any sort of respect for him.

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None.

Zilch.

And OH YEAH, we're supposed to believe all women, right Eric?

The fact that he's denied the claims, insisted this is some MAGA plot, and is now going after the women trying to pretend it's some conspiracy against him because he scares Trump is not great. But add in the fact that he's starting to cancel town halls, claiming he's not feeling well?

Yeah.

Eric Swalwell is cancelling a town hall in Palm Desert because he is “sick.” https://t.co/oXfpzVtrM6 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 10, 2026

From KRON:

Bay Area Congressional representative and candidate for governor, Eric Swalwell, canceled a planned town hall in Palm Desert on Thursday, KRON4.com has confirmed. A representative from the candidate tells KRON4 that Swalwell was sick and had to cancel the event. Swalwell has made headlines after accusations of inappropriate behavior with female staffers recently surfaced. A spokesperson for Swalwell’s campaign called the allegations a “false, outrageous rumor” spread shortly before the primary election.

The timing of Swalwell's illness sure seems convenient if he's a guy looking to avoid questions from the audience about the sexual harassment allegations.

Just sayin'.

Time for Eric to man up. pic.twitter.com/0MacR7OJFF — Peter Lombard (@tutticontenti) April 10, 2026

Yea, because all of a sudden, everyone knows that he’s sexually harassed a bunch of women — SLWells (@wells_sl) April 10, 2026

word on the streets is Swalwell is going down tomorrow — PutterX (@LeonardLDye) April 10, 2026

*all the popcorn*

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