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'CAN'T Polish a Turd': Maria Salazar Tries AGAIN to Con People Into Supporting Her Dignity Act and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on April 10, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Maria Elivra Salazar REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wants her Dignity Act to pass.

And as Twitchy readers also know, Americans REALLY, REALLY, REALLY do not want it.

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No matter how many capital letters she uses or threads she writes.

The answer is NO.

She's tried this already.

Uh huh:

She's just proving they've put amnesty in a bill to secure the border; is she admitting she's holding the border hostage with this bill?

It literally says it halts deportations.

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Sam J.
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Blah blah blah blah.

Deport them all.

If we don't let illegals into the country, who's going to pick our crops and clean our toilets?

Man, she really sounds like a Democrat.

No compromise.

No amnesty.

Deport them all.

As you can imagine, nobody is buying this thread EITHER:

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You can't polish a turd because, at the end of the day, it's still just a turd.

Much like this legislation.

Seriously. Just stop.

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Related:

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THIS! Guy Benson Leaves Neera Tanden SPEECHLESS After Brutal Back and Forth About Dems Gerrymandering VA

Rep. María Elvira Salazar Has 24-Hour Meltdown When Called OUT on Her Amnesty ... Sorry ... Dignity Act

If Eric Swalwell Expects Us to Believe He's Innocent of Sexual Harassment Allegations, THIS Did Not Help

Melania Calling the Epstein Survivor Circus' BLUFF (and the Reaction AFTER) Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

============================================================

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