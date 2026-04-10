'CAN'T Polish a Turd': Maria Salazar Tries AGAIN to Con People Into Supporting Her Dignity Act and HOOBOY

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Maria Elivra Salazar REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wants her Dignity Act to pass.
And as Twitchy readers also know, Americans REALLY, REALLY, REALLY do not want it.
No matter how many capital letters she uses or threads she writes.
The answer is NO.
1/ DOES THE DIGNITY ACT CONFLICT WITH THE DEPORTATION AGENDA? NO.— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
Let’s separate MYTH from FACT.
She's tried this already.
2/ President Donald Trump made 3 major promises about immigration during the 2024 campaign:— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
-secure the border
-deport the criminals
-carry out the largest deportation in American history
MYTH: The Dignity Act conflicts with that agenda.
FACT: It does NOT. Here’s why:
Uh huh:
3/ On the BORDER:— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
President Trump effectively and decisively secured the border through executive action on Day 1.
(Note: It remains secure as long as he is in office, but this is not codified into law. Congress needs to do that.)
She's just proving they've put amnesty in a bill to secure the border; is she admitting she's holding the border hostage with this bill?
4: / on CRIMINALS..— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
President Trump continues to deport criminal illegal aliens.
MYTH: The Dignity Act stops deportations.
FACT: It does NOT. The Dignity Act does not stop ANY criminal alien from being deported and it increases penalties for criminals and those attempting…
It literally says it halts deportations.
Recommended
5/ On Biden migrants/ DEPORTATIONS ..— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
MYTH: The bill protects everyone here illegally.
FACT: The Dignity Act does NOT protect anyone that came in under Biden - which is up to 12 million people, counting got-aways. They are all deportable. Even if he deports a fraction of these…
Blah blah blah blah.
Deport them all.
6/ on the ECONOMY ..— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
President Trump also said in June 2025 that we need to address long-term agriculture and hospitality workers.
The Dignity Act addresses BOTH. It draws a line between bad hombres and good hombres, and recent arrivals and long-time contributors.
If we don't let illegals into the country, who's going to pick our crops and clean our toilets?
Man, she really sounds like a Democrat.
7/ Deporting criminals and Biden migrants while keeping long-term contributors is NOT a contradiction.— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026
It’s a compromise that makes sense for the American economy, our national security, and our communities.
It may not satisfy the extremes, BUT the majority of Americans…
No compromise.
No amnesty.
Deport them all.
As you can imagine, nobody is buying this thread EITHER:
Look, toots. We've seen enough damning wording in you and your co sponsors bill to call BS. The whole premise you draw from is flawed. Please quit trying to polish a turd.— le slick (@leslick3) April 10, 2026
Start with the premise that ALL past and future undocumented immigration will not be tolerated.
You can't polish a turd because, at the end of the day, it's still just a turd.
Much like this legislation.
STOP LYING. Your bill explicitly stops deportation for 2 years for any illegal alien who *claims* to be eligible for your amnesty. https://t.co/qxgbClOQ0H— Immigration Accountability Project Action (@iaproject) April 10, 2026
Seriously. Just stop.
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