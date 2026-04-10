'CAN'T Polish a Turd': Maria Salazar Tries AGAIN to Con People Into Supporting Her Dignity Act and HOOBOY

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Maria Elivra Salazar REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wants her Dignity Act to pass.

And as Twitchy readers also know, Americans REALLY, REALLY, REALLY do not want it.

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No matter how many capital letters she uses or threads she writes.

The answer is NO.

1/ DOES THE DIGNITY ACT CONFLICT WITH THE DEPORTATION AGENDA? NO.



Let’s separate MYTH from FACT. — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

She's tried this already.

2/ President Donald Trump made 3 major promises about immigration during the 2024 campaign:



-secure the border

-deport the criminals

-carry out the largest deportation in American history



MYTH: The Dignity Act conflicts with that agenda.



FACT: It does NOT. Here’s why: — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

Uh huh:

3/ On the BORDER:



President Trump effectively and decisively secured the border through executive action on Day 1.



(Note: It remains secure as long as he is in office, but this is not codified into law. Congress needs to do that.) — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

She's just proving they've put amnesty in a bill to secure the border; is she admitting she's holding the border hostage with this bill?

4: / on CRIMINALS..

President Trump continues to deport criminal illegal aliens.



MYTH: The Dignity Act stops deportations.



FACT: It does NOT. The Dignity Act does not stop ANY criminal alien from being deported and it increases penalties for criminals and those attempting… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

It literally says it halts deportations.

5/ On Biden migrants/ DEPORTATIONS ..



MYTH: The bill protects everyone here illegally.



FACT: The Dignity Act does NOT protect anyone that came in under Biden - which is up to 12 million people, counting got-aways. They are all deportable. Even if he deports a fraction of these… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

Blah blah blah blah.

Deport them all.

6/ on the ECONOMY ..



President Trump also said in June 2025 that we need to address long-term agriculture and hospitality workers.



The Dignity Act addresses BOTH. It draws a line between bad hombres and good hombres, and recent arrivals and long-time contributors. — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

If we don't let illegals into the country, who's going to pick our crops and clean our toilets?

Man, she really sounds like a Democrat.

7/ Deporting criminals and Biden migrants while keeping long-term contributors is NOT a contradiction.



It’s a compromise that makes sense for the American economy, our national security, and our communities.



It may not satisfy the extremes, BUT the majority of Americans… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 10, 2026

No compromise.

No amnesty.

Deport them all.

As you can imagine, nobody is buying this thread EITHER:

Look, toots. We've seen enough damning wording in you and your co sponsors bill to call BS. The whole premise you draw from is flawed. Please quit trying to polish a turd.

Start with the premise that ALL past and future undocumented immigration will not be tolerated. — le slick (@leslick3) April 10, 2026

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You can't polish a turd because, at the end of the day, it's still just a turd.

Much like this legislation.

STOP LYING. Your bill explicitly stops deportation for 2 years for any illegal alien who *claims* to be eligible for your amnesty. https://t.co/qxgbClOQ0H — Immigration Accountability Project Action (@iaproject) April 10, 2026

Seriously. Just stop.

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