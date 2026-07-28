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9/11 Families to Mamdani: Stay Away — Your Best Pal Hasan Piker Still Thinks America 'Deserved' It

justmindy
justmindy | 2:31 PM on July 28, 2026
Twitter

As some 9/11 families push to keep Zohran Mamdani away from the 25th anniversary ceremony over his beliefs and past statements, plenty on the Left are suddenly playing dumb. 

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They’re eager to slap the 'Islamophobia' label on it, when what’s really on the table is Mamdani’s own blatant disrespect.

One of the main reasons his critics keep bringing up are his cozy relationship with Hasan Piker. Piker has a long record of hostility toward Jewish people and Israel, and he’s on tape saying America 'deserved' 9/11. That alone helps explain why the families of the victims want nothing to do with anyone that close to him showing up.

First of all, Hasan Piker still absolutely believes this. Notice how he parses his statement by saying he apologized for 'his language'. He didn't apologize for the sentiment. 

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And here is proof of said newspaper clipping. It's a mystery why families of 9/11 victims loathe this guy and his bestie, Zohran Mamdani.

Adam Hamawy is in New Jersey and never should have won his primary. It's unfortunate he did. 

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It's not Islamophobia to tell the truth. 

Piker's little bigoted POS listeners are big mad he backtracked. 

That digital footprint is forever. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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