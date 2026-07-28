9/11 Families to Mamdani: Stay Away — Your Best Pal Hasan Piker Still Thinks America 'Deserved' It

As some 9/11 families push to keep Zohran Mamdani away from the 25th anniversary ceremony over his beliefs and past statements, plenty on the Left are suddenly playing dumb.

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They’re eager to slap the 'Islamophobia' label on it, when what’s really on the table is Mamdani’s own blatant disrespect.

One of the main reasons his critics keep bringing up are his cozy relationship with Hasan Piker. Piker has a long record of hostility toward Jewish people and Israel, and he’s on tape saying America 'deserved' 9/11. That alone helps explain why the families of the victims want nothing to do with anyone that close to him showing up.

7 yrs ago i said WE brought 9/11 upon ourselves. 7 yrs ago i apologized for my language. since then ive helped get a 9/11 1st responder elected into office which you guys also called a terrorist cus he’s muslim. i don’t think zionists care about 9/11 beyond fomenting islamaphobia https://t.co/P8wvGrjg7C — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 28, 2026

First of all, Hasan Piker still absolutely believes this. Notice how he parses his statement by saying he apologized for 'his language'. He didn't apologize for the sentiment.

Dude you put up a newspaper of 9/11 prominently behind you in your stream. Do you think we're all stupid af? https://t.co/b3tCrRbFnG — AJ Edelman (@realajedelman) July 28, 2026

And just recently you framed a newspaper of it and hung it up! Disgusting freak. https://t.co/gNzJcH3AOf pic.twitter.com/Db8gNT5lWt — The liberal reincarnation of McCarthy. (@Ghost0fMccarthy) July 28, 2026

And here is proof of said newspaper clipping. It's a mystery why families of 9/11 victims loathe this guy and his bestie, Zohran Mamdani.

Absolutely nothing about his views has changed. https://t.co/bA6KIsmjsy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2026

This is enitrely bs. Hasan said we deserved 9/11, keeps a picture of the towers collapsing framed behind him as a joke. And Adam Hamawy "9/11 first responder" was a close confidant of the original WTC bombing in the 90's and testified in his defense after the attack. https://t.co/A9YsJ8CSBK — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 28, 2026

Adam Hamawy is in New Jersey and never should have won his primary. It's unfortunate he did.

LIl soy Marxist who lacks basic English skills, no.

Go to Adult Night School to learn English as a second language and stop with the 5th grade diction.

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia" - there is only Islamic Awareness - and you and @ZohranKMamdani need to be removed from… — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 28, 2026

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It's not Islamophobia to tell the truth.

You didn't apologise, you obfuscated. Now multiple fans of yours have been arrested for making terroristic threats. https://t.co/oU6hFzX0di pic.twitter.com/uyikFbU9nq — SystoleYourHeart (@cavityhead) July 28, 2026

Ain’t no way bro is backtracking on “America deserved 9/11”. They really turned you into their little streamer sock puppet 😭🤚 https://t.co/C0r48aL786 — chronic smoker (@500ciggarettes) July 28, 2026

Piker's little bigoted POS listeners are big mad he backtracked.

No you said we DESERVED it



Sorry my guy but the “death to America” thing has come home to roost. Turns out people were keeping track all along



You got the attention you’ve been so desperately craving



You made your bed now lie in it — Rob (AcunaSZN) (@GalacticRebirth) July 28, 2026

That digital footprint is forever.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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