LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying to Shut Us UP

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Gavin Newsom is going full authoritarian and working to demonetize and censor conservatives for daring to criticize him. Almost as if he knows the truth isn't his friend these days.

If it ever was.

Honestly, this tells us everything we need to know about covering Newsom; we're getting to him. All of us, speaking up and calling him out for the lies and BS he pushes to protect himself and ONLY himself. You'd think by now, he'd know that the more he tries to shut us all up, the louder we'll get.

And c'mon, targeting Larry O'Connor?

Gavin. Dude. Grow a pair.

🚨NEW — Governor Gavin Newsom is issuing YouTube copyright claims through his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast on his incendiary address to California during violent riots.



Conservative video creators like @LarryOConnor who are critical of Gavin Newsom's words are being punished. pic.twitter.com/IY65Z4QtvX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

He seems to think demonetizing conservatives by using iHeartmedia, Inc. (his podcast underwriter) to claim copyright of a public speech in his official capacity will shut us up.

He's wrong.

And a dummy.

Here's the video ... you know Gav would hate if you watched it:

Gruesome Newsom at it again! pic.twitter.com/g5JKsP6XOf — Stu (@thestustustudio) June 12, 2025

What a big baby.

Seriously.

Embarrassing move from Newsom.



When critics reuse your speech to highlight chaos and not support it you’re supposed to own it, not strikethrough it.



Culture wars are fun until you censor anyone who laughs.@CAgovernor YOU’RE AND EMBARRASSMENT. — Ja’Quevion “J.Q.” Walz (@cryaboutitplz_) June 12, 2025

Not to mention it's pretty damn authoritarian.

A ridiculous percentage of YouTube are reaction videos just like this. Also any statement the governor makes on a public broadcast should be fair use. — Dogwalker OG (@legit_RD) June 12, 2025

BU-BU-BINGO.

Which only makes this even more embarrassing for ol' Hair Gel.

