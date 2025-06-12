TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying to Shut Us UP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Gavin Newsom is going full authoritarian and working to demonetize and censor conservatives for daring to criticize him. Almost as if he knows the truth isn't his friend these days.

If it ever was.

Honestly, this tells us everything we need to know about covering Newsom; we're getting to him. All of us, speaking up and calling him out for the lies and BS he pushes to protect himself and ONLY himself. You'd think by now, he'd know that the more he tries to shut us all up, the louder we'll get.

And c'mon, targeting Larry O'Connor?

Gavin. Dude. Grow a pair.

He seems to think demonetizing conservatives by using iHeartmedia, Inc. (his podcast underwriter) to claim copyright of a public speech in his official capacity will shut us up. 

He's wrong.

And a dummy.

Here's the video ... you know Gav would hate if you watched it:

What a big baby.

Seriously.

Not to mention it's pretty damn authoritarian.

BU-BU-BINGO.

Which only makes this even more embarrassing for ol' Hair Gel.

============================================================

