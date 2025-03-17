BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons to Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once Called Racist

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:44 AM on March 17, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings was making fun of Democrats by praising Senator Chuck Schumer Sunday on CNN. He thanked Schumer for bravely defeating the filibuster that Democrats currently love but once called racist. Jennings could barely contain himself while exposing the Dem Party’s hypocrisy on air.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Nice of Schumer to stop his party from partaking in something so blatantly racist. Great job, Chuck!

Commenters laugh at how Democrats have labeled everything around them as racist at some point.

Tapper didn’t appreciate his Dem Party being called out. 

Posters correctly point out that Democrats have no standards and only focus on seizing and maintaining power.

Posters can tell Jennings is having the time of his life getting paid to make fun of Democrats.

Not that we can think of. Jennings is probably enjoying his CNN job even more since he recently signed a new contract that also gives him a sizable raise. 

