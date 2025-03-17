Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once Called Racist

Scott Jennings was making fun of Democrats by praising Senator Chuck Schumer Sunday on CNN. He thanked Schumer for bravely defeating the filibuster that Democrats currently love but once called racist. Jennings could barely contain himself while exposing the Dem Party’s hypocrisy on air.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

🔥SAVAGE: Scott Jennings praises Chuck Schumer’s “pure courage" for helping "defeat a racist Jim Crow filibuster in the Senate” —



— forcing Jake Tapper to explain that Democrats called the filibuster a racist Jim Crow relic when they were out of power (and now they love it). pic.twitter.com/dpFht0Kwwz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Nice of Schumer to stop his party from partaking in something so blatantly racist. Great job, Chuck!

Commenters laugh at how Democrats have labeled everything around them as racist at some point.

When the Democrats have spent years labeling literally everything as racist, they aren't even able to walk down the street anymore without breaking their own imaginary rules of racism 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 16, 2025

It was amazing that Tapper had to expose the Dems muh racisms scams 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Tapper didn’t appreciate his Dem Party being called out.

Posters correctly point out that Democrats have no standards and only focus on seizing and maintaining power.

The filibuster was ‘Jim Crow’ when it blocked their agenda, but now it’s an essential tool of democracy. These people have no principles, just power-hungry hypocrisy. And I still don’t trust scum Schumer for a second. pic.twitter.com/IDAOLbirH0 — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 16, 2025

Jennings torches the panel with the truth. They do not want to hear it. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 16, 2025

That was brilliant. Tapper had to explain what political opportunists Dems are by weaponizing muh racisms when convenient — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Tapper tried to make it a Republicans pounce moment! 😂🤣😂🤣Jennings again showing how utterly ridiculous Dem talking points always are! pic.twitter.com/3W90WVWybg — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 16, 2025

Posters can tell Jennings is having the time of his life getting paid to make fun of Democrats.

I think Jennings is having a blast on CNN these days. — Russell (@__Russellm) March 16, 2025

Does anyone enjoy their job more than Scott? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Not that we can think of. Jennings is probably enjoying his CNN job even more since he recently signed a new contract that also gives him a sizable raise.