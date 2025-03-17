CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis...
Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because...
VIP
America’s Ironclad Right: Welcoming or Waving Off Would-Be Immigrants at Will
Conor McGregor Says Ireland's Government Has Long Since Abandoned the Voices of the...
Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’
Dan Bongino Officially Sworn in as Deputy Director of the FBI
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Bar...
Come With Me and You'll Be in a World of Media Projection! Chris...
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ......

White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 17, 2025
News Share

This protest was held this weekend but we're not sure what it was about — we see a handmade "Protect Trans Troops" sign and one we think reads "Veterans Bow to No King" — but it hardly matters since there's a protest in front of the White House every day by people who can't abide Donald Trump being president again. We're not sure who this woman is, but notice she takes great care to say that "we're not promoting it for one second." What aren't they promoting by promoting it? Violence if the duly elected president of the United States isn't removed from the White House.

Advertisement

They talk a good game about violence in the streets, but they all seem to be waiting for someone else to step up and do it.

That's exactly what she's doing. It's stochastic terrorism, to borrow the Left's favorite phrase.

Sorry ma'am, but we're not going to "get this man out of here now." You've got a long four years ahead of you.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

"We don't condone violence, but we won't do anything to oppose it if it breaks out, which we hope it does."

Their unhinged rhetoric has already led to Trump being shot in the head.

Advertisement

Her only demand is that the legitimately elected president be thrown out of office. Does she want President J.D. Vance that badly?

Washington's NBC affiliate said the rally was organized by the Fourteenth Now — a group calling for Trump’s removal.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INCITEMENT PROTEST VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien Gang Member Deportations
Doug P.
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’
Brett T.
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis Husbands
Brett T.
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel
justmindy
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement