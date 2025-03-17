White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence

This protest was held this weekend but we're not sure what it was about — we see a handmade "Protect Trans Troops" sign and one we think reads "Veterans Bow to No King" — but it hardly matters since there's a protest in front of the White House every day by people who can't abide Donald Trump being president again. We're not sure who this woman is, but notice she takes great care to say that "we're not promoting it for one second." What aren't they promoting by promoting it? Violence if the duly elected president of the United States isn't removed from the White House.

They talk a good game about violence in the streets, but they all seem to be waiting for someone else to step up and do it.

WH protest: "Remove this president or there will be violence" pic.twitter.com/IqihuZ4ZEI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2025

Ummm, this sounds a lot like calling for violence WHILE saying you’re not calling for violence.



🤔 — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) March 17, 2025

Just let us know when.



They should pack a lunch. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 17, 2025

Who is this woman? She needs to be arrested for inciting violence. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 17, 2025

That's exactly what she's doing. It's stochastic terrorism, to borrow the Left's favorite phrase.

"We will be violent, but it is your fault for causing it" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/pvOyAWpgFr — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 17, 2025

Sorry ma'am, but we're not going to "get this man out of here now." You've got a long four years ahead of you.

There’s already violence. The left are violent people and the Democrat Party supports them. They prove it over and over again. The president will not be removed so go ahead and show us what violence you have in mind this time. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) March 17, 2025

The same people who cried about "threats to democracy" are now openly calling for violence because they lost. These are not protesters, they’re sore losers throwing a tantrum. Cry harder snowflakes 😂🤣 — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) March 17, 2025

This is a clear threat. This is not exercising free speech, this is inciting violence and this woman should be arrested and charged appropriately. — Apinions Vary (@apinionsvary) March 17, 2025

“I’m not promoting violence, but I’m promoting violence” - wow!! She should be arrested for that. @FBI — Jennifer Jacobson (@jen7j7) March 17, 2025

"We don't condone violence, but we won't do anything to oppose it if it breaks out, which we hope it does."

Or you could just not be violent. We didn’t like Biden, did we get violent? — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 17, 2025

She should try shutting up and see if that helps.



It will definitely help us. — Ginny Robinson (@ginnyrobinsreal) March 17, 2025

Ok, Karen — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 17, 2025

LOL "We're not promoting it for one second" immediately followed by... "There will be violence" — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) March 17, 2025

Their unhinged rhetoric has already led to Trump being shot in the head.

I remember back when inciting violence was illegal. — Insane Twain (@InsaneTwain) March 17, 2025

At what point does this become inciting a riot and a felony? — Christian Elliot (@AdmrlSnackbar7) March 17, 2025

Her only demand is that the legitimately elected president be thrown out of office. Does she want President J.D. Vance that badly?

Washington's NBC affiliate said the rally was organized by the Fourteenth Now — a group calling for Trump’s removal.

