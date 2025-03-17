Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis Husbands

This video has something for everyone. There's an AWFL in a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt, she/her pronoun declaration, some sort of Goth hanging out in the doorway, a guy in a COVID mask, and plenty of self-righteousness. This woman is apparently standing up for the rights of a trans student under attack by an organization that pushes "the white supremacist agenda of their cis white husbands." Does it get any better than that in liberal-speak? You're allegedly there to talk about a trans student, but you manage to work in white supremacism and "cis white husbands" who are apparently telling all these women how to think. Note how the speaker even pauses for the applause line which never comes.

Trans activist speaker at @DPS109 in IL attacks parents who don’t want radical gender ideology in their kid’s school, calling them "petty women" who push the "white supremacist agenda of their cis white husbands" and follow "their White God." pic.twitter.com/v9U0cAaqdY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Their white God. Could you be any more of a cliché?

How exactly has this trans kid been "targeted"? This is Deerfield Public Schools in Illinois. Is this antagonist and her white God the mother who complained about three girls being forced to change in front of a boy by three school administrators? Why, we believe it is. At the same meeting, Nicole Georgas spoke. Georgas has filed a civil rights complaint with the Justice Department after claiming that school administrators attempted to force her 13-year-old daughter to change in front of a transgender student in the girls' locker room last month.

OK, so that first woman can shut the hell up.

This has nothing to do with white supremacy or cis white husbands. It's about forcing 13-year-old girls to change in front of a boy who claims to be trans.

I will never be respectful for those using a abusing a young girl.

I will do everything I can here in IL to have these people stopped and those teachers fired. — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish. (@LauraMarciano8) March 17, 2025

I fail to see her point in addressing this in a meeting with her "speech" unless it was to look big and bad to tell off those she doesn't agree with. — Lady Warrior (@MWarrior11) March 17, 2025

Their shirts promote violence. They should not have been allowed to use public comment period to promote violence. Either change into something else or do not speak. This school board has no guardrails. — Stardust (@SublimeSeven) March 17, 2025

What a hero she is in her own mind.

