Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis Husbands

Brett T. | 9:15 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

This video has something for everyone. There's an AWFL in a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt, she/her pronoun declaration, some sort of Goth hanging out in the doorway, a guy in a COVID mask, and plenty of self-righteousness. This woman is apparently standing up for the rights of a trans student under attack by an organization that pushes "the white supremacist agenda of their cis white husbands." Does it get any better than that in liberal-speak? You're allegedly there to talk about a trans student, but you manage to work in white supremacism and "cis white husbands" who are apparently telling all these women how to think. Note how the speaker even pauses for the applause line which never comes.

Their white God. Could you be any more of a cliché?

How exactly has this trans kid been "targeted"? This is Deerfield Public Schools in Illinois. Is this antagonist and her white God the mother who complained about three girls being forced to change in front of a boy by three school administrators? Why, we believe it is. At the same meeting, Nicole Georgas spoke. Georgas has filed a civil rights complaint with the Justice Department after claiming that school administrators attempted to force her 13-year-old daughter to change in front of a transgender student in the girls' locker room last month.

OK, so that first woman can shut the hell up.

This has nothing to do with white supremacy or cis white husbands. It's about forcing 13-year-old girls to change in front of a boy who claims to be trans.

What a hero she is in her own mind.

