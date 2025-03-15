Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 15, 2025
AngieArtist

This writer has no other way to describe this other than state-sanctioned child abuse. In the name of 'tolerance' for 'trans kids', of course, so the Left will excuse it.

For years, we told women and girls to trust their guts: they should listen to that instinct if they felt uncomfortable in a situation. But now that the Left is all in on trans activism, they're not only telling girls to ignore that instinct but punishing them if they speak out about it.

In Illinois, three school administrators at a Deerfield middle school reprimanded girls who complained about a boy in their gym locker room and then took the girls back to the locker room to force them to change in front of the boy.

This should make every parent livid.

More from the Barrington Hills Observer:

Deerfield School District 109 administrators forced teen girls at Shepard Middle School to change in front of a boy in the school locker room.

That’s according to parent testimony heard during public comment Thursday’s District 109 School Board meeting.

After receiving a complaint from girls in early February that a boy was in their locker room while they were changing for gym class, District 109 “Assistant Superintendent for Student Services” Joanna Ford, “Assistant Principal” Cathy Van Treese and “Director for Student Services” Ginger Logemann reprimanded the girls, then escorted them to the locker room and tried to force them to change in front of the boy.

Parent Nicole Georgas, whose daughter refused and ran out of the locker room, described her daughter’s experiences to the school board Thursday.

“The male student was present in the girls locker room,” Georges said. “Feeling violated, the girls made the choice not change into their PE (physical education) clothes with a biological male present.”

The next day, Georgas said, Ford, Van Treese and Logermann tried to bully them into to changing in front of the boy.

Why are they not all fired and arrested?

Never again.

Under any other circumstances, these would be the charges.

Yes, they should be.

AWFLs are a scourge.

Change our minds.

They should be treated the same way as Alex Jones and Rudy Giuliani after their suits: take everything they have.

They absolutely are.

And eventually it'll be forcing girls -- specifically lesbian girls -- to 'date' 'trans women.'

In the name of tolerance, of course.

The Left spent years telling us that a man asking a woman out on a date was sexual harassment, only to turn around and force girls to undress in front of boys against their will and without their consent.

So much for Me Too and 'rape culture', huh?

