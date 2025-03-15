Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy

This writer has no other way to describe this other than state-sanctioned child abuse. In the name of 'tolerance' for 'trans kids', of course, so the Left will excuse it.

For years, we told women and girls to trust their guts: they should listen to that instinct if they felt uncomfortable in a situation. But now that the Left is all in on trans activism, they're not only telling girls to ignore that instinct but punishing them if they speak out about it.

In Illinois, three school administrators at a Deerfield middle school reprimanded girls who complained about a boy in their gym locker room and then took the girls back to the locker room to force them to change in front of the boy.

“After receiving a complaint from girls in early February that a boy was in their locker room while they were changing for gym class, District 109 ‘Assistant Superintendent for

This should make every parent livid.

More from the Barrington Hills Observer:

Deerfield School District 109 administrators forced teen girls at Shepard Middle School to change in front of a boy in the school locker room. That’s according to parent testimony heard during public comment Thursday’s District 109 School Board meeting. After receiving a complaint from girls in early February that a boy was in their locker room while they were changing for gym class, District 109 “Assistant Superintendent for Student Services” Joanna Ford, “Assistant Principal” Cathy Van Treese and “Director for Student Services” Ginger Logemann reprimanded the girls, then escorted them to the locker room and tried to force them to change in front of the boy. Parent Nicole Georgas, whose daughter refused and ran out of the locker room, described her daughter’s experiences to the school board Thursday. “The male student was present in the girls locker room,” Georges said. “Feeling violated, the girls made the choice not change into their PE (physical education) clothes with a biological male present.” The next day, Georgas said, Ford, Van Treese and Logermann tried to bully them into to changing in front of the boy.

Why are they not all fired and arrested?

Makes me sick just thinking about it. They should never be around children again. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) March 14, 2025

Never again.

If true, charge them with sexual exploitation of a minor and make them register as sex offenders. — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 14, 2025

Under any other circumstances, these would be the charges.

The parents of the girls who were forced should not only sue the school and these women for sexual assault and harassment, but these three women should be criminally prosecuted. — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) March 14, 2025

Yes, they should be.

One of the scariest thing about this is that they don't look like leftist psychopaths.



Leftist indoctrination in schools really has destroyed an entire generation of women who would otherwise have just been slightly liberally inclined. — NotVoltaire (@not_voltaire) March 14, 2025

AWFLs are a scourge.

Change our minds.

Suing the school district is there the money is at. But also, suing the individual administrators is where they can really send the message. That would put the rest of the schools in the state on notice. — RightGuy (@11RightGuy11) March 14, 2025

They should be treated the same way as Alex Jones and Rudy Giuliani after their suits: take everything they have.

Woke fake feminists are enemies to women https://t.co/a0MEyqficS — SanFranciscoDamn™️CultPod🎙️ (@SFDamnPodcast) March 14, 2025

They absolutely are.

Regular reminder that the promise that girls could change in a third space if uncomfortable with a boy in the locker room was always a temporary appeasement on the slippery slope.



Actively forcing girls to undress in front of boys was ALWAYS the end goal. https://t.co/Yq14aLWlVU — Emily (@EKaht) March 15, 2025

And eventually it'll be forcing girls -- specifically lesbian girls -- to 'date' 'trans women.'

In the name of tolerance, of course.

‼️Transgender ideology = rape culture‼️



After the girls complained about being uncomfortable with a boy in their locker, the vice principal took them back and tried to FORCE them to change in front of him!



Go to JAIL!!! https://t.co/IUQ7vKnPmP — Amy E. Sousa, MA Depth Psychology (@KnownHeretic) March 15, 2025

The Left spent years telling us that a man asking a woman out on a date was sexual harassment, only to turn around and force girls to undress in front of boys against their will and without their consent.

So much for Me Too and 'rape culture', huh?